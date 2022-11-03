Read full article on original website
BBC
Dover migrant centre attack: Firebomber died of asphyxiation, inquest told
A man who threw firebombs at an immigration processing centre in Dover died of asphyxiation, an inquest has been told. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site on 30 October. He was found dead at a nearby petrol station in the driver's...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC
Fireworks and rocks thrown at Cleveland firefighters
Firefighters had fireworks and rocks thrown at them in "several violent incidents" while responding to bonfire callouts in the North East. Cleveland Fire Brigade's group manager Lee Brown said crews were attacked before 20:00 BST on Saturday. The fire service said CCTV and bodycam footage had been handed in to...
BBC
Harry Dunn's mum supports Qatar crash death family
Harry Dunn's mother has been supporting the family of a 21-year-old woman who was killed in a car crash in Qatar, their spokesman said. Rafaelle Tsakanika, from Cambridge, died in a crash near Doha in 2019. Radd Seiger, adviser and spokesman for Ms Tsakanika and Mr Dunn's families, said there...
BBC
Alan Szelugowski: Teenagers guilty of fatally stabbing friend, 17
Three teenagers who stabbed a former friend 20 times and left him to die alone in a park have been convicted. Alan Szelugowski, 17, died after being knifed in Clowes Park, Salford, in January. One of his attackers, a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found...
BBC
Hushpuppi: Notorious Nigerian fraudster jailed for 11 years in US
A notorious Instagram influencer from Nigeria has been jailed for more than 11 years in the US for his role in an international fraud syndicate. Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramon Abbas, was also ordered to pay $1,732,841 (£1,516,182) in restitution to two victims. The influencer rose to fame...
BBC
Daniel Booth jailed for raping woman found in Portsmouth car park
A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a woman in Portsmouth city centre last summer. Daniel Booth, who was 18 when he committed the offence, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after a trial. The now 20-year-old, of Beresford Road, pleaded not guilty to the...
BBC
Thurnscoe: Evening bus services cut after stone-throwing attacks
Extra police are being sent to protect buses in villages in South Yorkshire after a spate of stone-throwing attacks led to some services being suspended. Services in Thurnscoe and Goldthorpe had been "significantly impacted" by anti-social behaviour since early October, South Yorkshire Police said. Operator Stagecoach has suspended some evening...
BBC
Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms
Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed. Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021. In August 2007, two other divers died on...
MPs find people still sleeping on mats on visit to Manston asylum centre
Home affairs committee members say site is still engulfed in crisis despite government assurances
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC
David Ungi: Fugitive extradited from Spain charged with murder
A man extradited from Spain over the shooting of an 18-year-old in Liverpool seven years ago has been charged with his murder. Vincent Waddington was shot at through a car window and rammed off a motorbike in the Garston area in July 2015. David Ungi, 31, who was arrested in...
BBC
Christchurch mass killer appeals against conviction and sentence
The white supremacist who murdered 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand is appealing against his conviction. Brenton Tarrant, 32, has filed an appeal against his case and sentence, court officials said. No hearing for the appeal has been set at this stage. Tarrant was jailed to life without...
BBC
Rappers died of stab and gunshot wounds - inquest
Two rappers died of stab and gunshot wounds after they were attacked at an address in east London last month, a coroner has heard. Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, who rapped as Giddy, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, known as Shifty, were fatally injured in Ilford on 25 October. Coroner Nadia...
BBC
Eaglescliffe robbery: Man jailed for almost five years after 'terrifying' raid
A robber who threatened shop staff with a gun before taking hundreds of pounds has been jailed. Andrew Vaughan went into the One Stop on Station Road, Eaglescliffe, in June with an air pistol, pointing it at one woman's face before turning to another. The 29-year-old was tracked down via...
BBC
Brighton: Two children injured in car chase crash
Two children have been injured, one seriously, when a car crashed into a wall which then fell on them. The car, a black BMW, crashed in Plaistow Close, Brighton, at about 18:30 GMT on Friday, before fleeing. It is thought to have been involved in a chase with another BMW...
BBC
Fire crews tackle blaze at shop in Leven
About 60 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a shop in Leven in Fife. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent 16 vehicles, including two height appliances, to the scene in the town's High Street when the alarm was raised at 02:06. There were no reports of any casualties. Some...
BBC
Messingham: Murder charge as police name victim
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a property in North Lincolnshire. Officers were called to a house in Elm Way, Messingham, at about 00:40 GMT on Sunday following reports of concern for a woman's safety. Humberside Police said the victim, named as...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: fingerprint match on alleged fugitive
A court has heard that all 10 fingerprints taken from a man calling himself Arthur Knight were a match for wanted fugitive Nicholas Rossi. A fingerprint specialist told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that the prints identically matched those included in an Interpol Red Notice for Mr Rossi. The evidence was heard...
BBC
Cardiff: Cannabis thief attacked with baseball bat - court
A man was beaten with a baseball bat and brick as he tried to steal plants from a Cardiff cannabis factory, a court heard. Carl Davies was at a "weed house" with Tomasz Waga, who died after he was found with multiple injuries in January 2021. Four defendants deny murder...
