Many allied soldiers who were captured during Second World II suffered brutal torture and execution at the hands of the Japanese. One of the most harrowing tales reported was the gruesome Chichijima incident that took place on the tiny island of Chichijima located around 600 miles from Japan.
The name of the 17-year-old suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark was released Monday after attorneys for the teen failed to file an appeal to stop him from being tried as an adult (per ABC). Issiah Ross was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder. Sheriff Charles Blackwood said at a press conference Monday that Ross fled North Carolina on Sept. 18., the day the two teens were found dead. On Oct. 5, Delaware’s Streets Task Force apprehended Ross and he was sent back to North Carolina, where he was detained in early October for...
Kirkus Reviews
Rebecca Godfrey Dies at 54
Rebecca Godfrey, the Canadian author who explored troubled youth in two critically acclaimed books, has died at 54, the New York Times reports. Godfrey, a Toronto native, began her career as a journalist before making her literary debut in 2002 with the novel The Torn Skirt. The story of a high school student who becomes obsessed with an antisocial girl, the novel gained critical praise, including from a Kirkus reviewer, who wrote that Godfrey “constantly impresses with her precise eye and impassioned tone.”
