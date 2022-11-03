Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Related
Maize n Brew
What we learned from Michigan’s 52-17 victory over Rutgers
It felt like the universe was against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night. Personnel wise, Michigan was handicapped before the game began and the problem was only exacerbated throughout the night. Starting left tackle Ryan Hayes, right tackle Trente Jones, wide receiver Roman Wilson, edge Jaylen Harrell, cornerback Gemon Green,...
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s victory over Rutgers
The Michigan Wolverines are lucky that football has two halves; otherwise, they would have been the fourth top-six team to be defeated on Saturday. Outscored 17-13 in the first half, Michigan righted the ship and outscored Rutgers 38 to nothing in the final 30 minutes of the game. The following is the most varied report card I have written to date, as this was easily Michigan’s most mixed performance of the season.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL reacts to recent Michigan visit
Even though it was a week ago, reactions from Michigan’s win over Michigan State are still pouring in. With all of the top targets on campus for the game, we have still yet to hear a reaction from everyone. Here are a few more prospects who recapped their experience...
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan football after Rutgers game
After a WILD weekend in college football – in which three top-six teams lost – the Michigan Wolverines remain well within the playoff picture. Bafflingly, ESPN ranks Michigan at No. 4 in their updated Football Power Index (FPI) rankings — one spot behind Alabama. As head-scratching as...
Maize n Brew
Three third-quarter interceptions pull Michigan away from Rutgers in 52-17 win
The Michigan Wolverines did not come prepared for this game in Piscataway. The first half culminated every issue this Michigan team has faced all season. But the team rallied from a 17-14 halftime deficit to beat Rutgers 52-17. A hangover from an emotional and physical win over the Spartans last...
Maize n Brew
Game Thread: No. 5 Michigan at Rutgers
The Michigan Wolverines look to move on from the unsettling events after last week’s 29-7 victory over Michigan State. And they have an optimal opportunity to do just that against the Big Ten East’s perennial doormat, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers is coming off a 31-0 shellacking at...
Maize n Brew
Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 10 at Rutgers
The Michigan Wolverines used a monster second half in which they outscored Rutgers 38-0 to defeat the Scarlet Knights 52-17 to improve to 9-0 on the season. Maize n Brew has been tracking the redshirt statuses of Michigan’s true freshman all season long, and another player burned theirs last night. Let’s see where things stand after the Wolverines’ victory over Rutgers.
Maize n Brew
Turning Point of the Game: Rutgers
Even among all the fanfare around the college football landscape, the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines shut out Rutgers in the second half of the game to improve to 9-0. It was difficult to see the game was that close at the end of the first 30 minutes of play, as Rutgers took the 17-14 lead into the half.
Maize n Brew
Betting odds released for Michigan vs. Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines, despite a lousy first half, not only hit the over all by themselves, but also covered the spread Saturday night against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Now the Maize and Blue return home for two straight games before the final game of the season. This week’s matchup is against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who gave Michigan quite the battle in Lincoln last year.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s first regular season win against Purdue Fort Wayne
The Michigan Wolverines kicked off their season taking care of business against Purdue Fort Wayne at home, beating the Mastodons 75-56. While Purdue Fort Wayne is going to be far from Michigan’s toughest non-conference opponent, it was one of the top teams in its conference last season, With a 21-12 record (15-6 in conference), the Mastodons placed second in the Horizon League last season behind Cleveland State.
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball starts season off with 75-56 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne
The air is colder, the days are shorter, and the leaves have all but completely fallen away. That can only mean one thing: it must be basketball season once again. The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team started their 2022-23 campaign off on the right foot, beating Purdue Fort Wayne to the tune of 75-56.
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from Michigan’s 52-17 blowout of Rutgers
After what can at it’s most favorable be described as a cold sweat inducing first half, the Michigan Wolverines went on the war path and ultimately made it a 52-17 blowout victory. Twitter was active through it all, and here’s the most noteworthy posts to come from the night.
Maize n Brew
Postgame Reaction: Michigan dominates Rutgers, playoff chances feel real now
Rutgers played Michigan tough in the first half, but by the time the dust settled the Wolverines had a convincing 52-17 victory. In this postgame podcast we evaluate Michigan’s win, J.J. McCarthy, second-half adjustments, and defensive turnovers. We also talk about a wild day in college football and how it impacts Michigan’s playoff chances.
Maize n Brew
Hunter Dickinson discusses leading in-game huddles, adjustments
The No. 22 Michigan Wolverines are 1-0 and star center Hunter Dickinson looked like an All-American against a mid-major last night. He had 22 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and could pretty much do whatever he wanted in the paint in the 75-56 win over Purdue Fort Wayne at Crisler Center.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey splits two-game series with Penn State
The No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines had an up and down weekend full of growing pains and championship lessons. In game one against the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road, the team learned how to take a beating; in game two, they learned how to respond. Before the first...
Maize n Brew
Kickoff time announced for Michigan vs. Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on ABC this Saturday, the program announced Sunday morning. The last time these two teams met was last season under the lights in Nebraska. It was a tight 32-29 victory thanks to a ton of Jake Moody field goals and a last minute forced fumble and recovery by former Michigan safety Brad Hawkins.
Comments / 0