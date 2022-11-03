Read full article on original website
Related
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
How Alexandre Desplat Kept the “Vibrant Heart” and “Innocence” of ‘Pinocchio’ Alive With His Score
Composer Alexandre Desplat, known for his work on films like The King’s Speech, Argo and The Grand Budapest Hotel, sought to keep the “innocence” and “vibrant heart” of the Pinocchio story alive through his score in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming stop-motion film, Pinocchio. Using only wood instruments, such as a violin, piano or harp, he wanted to connect music to the 1883 novel by Carlo Collodi on which the film is based. More from The Hollywood ReporterFeinberg Forecast: Scott's Latest Read of the Oscar RaceThe 35 Major Films of Awards SeasonAnne Hathaway, Salma Hayek Pinault to Star in 'Seesaw Monster'...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ryan Murphy says Glee should have ended after Cory Monteith died
Ryan Murphy thinks 'Glee' should have ended after Cory Monteith died. The 56-year-old star has admitted the musical drama - which he created alongside Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan - shouldn't have continued after Cory's death in July 2013, with the show instead paying tribute to him and his lead character Finn Hudson in season five episode 'The Quarterback'.
Comments / 0