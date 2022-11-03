ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Oct 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) makes a reception during the fourth quarter as Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) defends at NRG Stadium.

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sitting out vs. Chiefs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to his injured right ankle. It is the second straight game Tannehill will be sidelined after starting 49 consecutive games. He missed Tennessee's 17-10 win over the Houston Texans last weekend due to the ankle and an illness. Tennessee listed Tannehill as questionable on the Friday injury report but coach Mike Vrabel labeled him...
NASHVILLE, TN
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Lions

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Offense: F The Packers produced 389 total yards, a gaudy total for this struggling unit. But they couldn’t finish drives, finishing with nine points despite eight trips inside Detroit territory and three inside the 10-yard line. Most of the blame should be directed at quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He...
GREEN BAY, WI
Frank Reich out as Colts head coach

The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The team announced it had "parted ways" with Reich. The Colts later named retired Pro Bowl lineman Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Reich, 60, finishes with a 40-33-1 record in four-plus seasons. The move comes one week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mike Tomlin: Steelers 'optimistic' OLB T.J. Watt could return Sunday

Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt might be ready to jump from practice to gameday on Sunday when Pittsburgh returns from last week's bye. Safety Damontae Kazee (arm) and Watt (torn pectoral muscle) are eligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints if they're activated from injured reserve. Kazee said Monday that he is fully healed from the broken forearm he suffered in preseason. "We'll continue to monitor those...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Jim Polzin: It may be time to throw dirt on the Green Bay Packers' season

DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers was dressed mostly in black when he arrived in the visiting interview room at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon. Black stocking cap, black sleeveless hoodie over a long-sleeved black T-shirt and black shoes, paired with gray sweatpants. That’s pretty common attire for the Green Bay Packers quarterback and yet it felt more appropriate than ever. A look of mourning for a season on life support. There’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
Reports: Bills DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) is week-to-week

Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau is week-to-week with an ankle sprain suffered against the New York Jets, NFL Network reported Monday. The second-year player has five sacks and nine quarterback hits in eight starts this season. Rousseau, 22, played just 14 snaps in Sunday's loss before leaving with the injury. He has 21 tackles on the season, including seven for loss. The Bills selected Rousseau in the first round of the 2021 draft, No. 30 overall. He had four sacks in 17 starts last season as a rookie. --Field Level Media
BUFFALO, NY
Jerry Jones floats idea of adding Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys

Cowboys wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.? Dallas owner Jerry Jones sure likes the imagery of OBJ being fitted for a star helmet. "Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good," Jones said Tuesday morning in a radio interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. ...
DALLAS, TX
Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud reclaims Heisman favorite status

Hendon Hooker's time atop the Heisman Trophy odds proved to be short-lived. Tennessee's signal-caller dropped back below Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud following the Volunteers' decisive loss to Georgia on Saturday. Stroud, who has spent most of the season as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, is now being offered at +175 at BetMGM. He has been backed by 9.2 percent of the tickets and 12.0 percent of the money. Hendon is...
COLUMBUS, OH
