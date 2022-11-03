ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Mankato, North Mankato to mark one year of Compassionate Charter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bells will ring today in the cities of Mankato and North Mankato to mark the first anniversary of the Kato Towns Compassionate Charter. North Mankato residents are asked to meet at the Godzilla statue and Mankato residents can meet at Veterans Memorial Park at 11:30 this morning. Bells will be provided to participants who request them.
The Makerspace: Smart art for kids

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Not equipped to help the kids with arts and crafts? Help is here! Kelsey and Lisa take a look at kids classes at the Mankato Makerspace!. The classes are designed for kids ages 6-12 year old. To sign up, visit their kids classes page online.
Multiple southern MN counties designated primary natural disaster areas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County is just one of nine local Minnesota counties recently designated as primary natural disaster areas. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from drought intensity during the growing season. The designation by the United States Department of Agriculture allows the Farm...
Chankaska Creek Winery hosts annual ‘Toast to Women’

Richard Reisdorf eyes CD1 seat

Polito’s Pizza is temporarily closed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Polito’s Pizza in Mankato has currently closed. The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed due to all employees deciding to quit.”. Since then, the sign has been changed to say “Due to staffing shortages, Politos...
ECHO Food Shelf distributing Thanksgiving meal kits

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thanksgiving’s about two weeks away, and the ECHO Food Shelf is giving out holiday meal kits. Thanksgiving baskets are available to Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents. They’re free of charge, but a photo I.D. and proof of address is needed for new clients....
Bounce Town reopens after months of closure

MNSU students give the community their ‘dream closet’

Madelia says goodbye to historic fire station

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) -For over one hundred years, the Madelia Fire Department, Police Department and City Hall have called the same Main Street building home. A new building has been in the works for quite some time, and the city hopes to be operating within the new space in less than a month.
MSU Mankato offering ‘Health for Heroes’ to veterans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University - Mankato will be offering a variety of health services for veterans later this week. On Thursday, active, reserve and retired military members can receive free dental, hearing and health care as part of the university’s “Health for Heroes” event.
Celebration at SCC for First Generation College Student Day

New Ulm investigator appears in court for hearing

LIVE: Election Day voting underway

One person hospitalized following mobile home fire

Mayor of Good Thunder charged with embezzlement and theft

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (KEYC) -On October 19, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office conducted multiple search warrants, looking for documents. The state auditor’s office received a tip of on alleged financial conflicts of interest by the mayor of Good Thunder. “There were some concerns that had come to...
Election Officials: Check your polling place after redistricting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election Day is tomorrow, and officials are reminding voters to check their polling place before voting. Congressional maps were redrawn earlier this year, and that may have changed where you vote. “Our voters may have different candidates and different contests on their ballot from what they’re...
