Mankato, North Mankato to mark one year of Compassionate Charter
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bells will ring today in the cities of Mankato and North Mankato to mark the first anniversary of the Kato Towns Compassionate Charter. North Mankato residents are asked to meet at the Godzilla statue and Mankato residents can meet at Veterans Memorial Park at 11:30 this morning. Bells will be provided to participants who request them.
Read all about it: Mankato Clinic Magazine gets a revamp
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Clinic has revamped its magazine, featuring healthy resources for all. Marie Wood of Mankato Clinic joined Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about the magazines new look and content!
The Makerspace: Smart art for kids
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Not equipped to help the kids with arts and crafts? Help is here! Kelsey and Lisa take a look at kids classes at the Mankato Makerspace!. The classes are designed for kids ages 6-12 year old. To sign up, visit their kids classes page online.
Multiple southern MN counties designated primary natural disaster areas
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County is just one of nine local Minnesota counties recently designated as primary natural disaster areas. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from drought intensity during the growing season. The designation by the United States Department of Agriculture allows the Farm...
Chankaska Creek Winery hosts annual ‘Toast to Women’
Six months later, after closing its doors, Bounce Town has reopened, in its original location, next to the River Hills Mall.
New Ulm Women’s Expo & Craft Fair returns to raise money for education and local artists
Chankaska Creek Winery hosts annual 'Toast to Women'. Updated: 11 hours ago. For over 12 years, Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery and Distillery have...
Richard Reisdorf eyes CD1 seat
Richard Reisdorf eyes CD1 seat
Polito’s Pizza is temporarily closed
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Polito’s Pizza in Mankato has currently closed. The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed due to all employees deciding to quit.”. Since then, the sign has been changed to say “Due to staffing shortages, Politos...
ECHO Food Shelf distributing Thanksgiving meal kits
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thanksgiving’s about two weeks away, and the ECHO Food Shelf is giving out holiday meal kits. Thanksgiving baskets are available to Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents. They’re free of charge, but a photo I.D. and proof of address is needed for new clients....
Bounce Town reopens after months of closure
Bounce Town reopens after months of closure
MNSU students give the community their ‘dream closet’
MNSU students give the community their 'dream closet'
Madelia says goodbye to historic fire station
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) -For over one hundred years, the Madelia Fire Department, Police Department and City Hall have called the same Main Street building home. A new building has been in the works for quite some time, and the city hopes to be operating within the new space in less than a month.
MSU Mankato offering ‘Health for Heroes’ to veterans
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University - Mankato will be offering a variety of health services for veterans later this week. On Thursday, active, reserve and retired military members can receive free dental, hearing and health care as part of the university’s “Health for Heroes” event.
Celebration at SCC for First Generation College Student Day
Celebration at SCC for First Generation College Student Day
New Ulm investigator appears in court for hearing
KEYC News Now's Meghan Grey joined the show live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse and spoke with Elections Administrator Michael Stahlberger. The two gubernatorial candidates on the ballot, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and challenger, Dr. Scott Jensen, voted this morning.
LIVE: Election Day voting underway
New Ulm Fire Dept. says first responders were dispatched to Oakwood Estates just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, the trailer was engulfed in flames. A New Ulm investigator, Eric Gramentz, appeared in court for a contested omnibus hearing and faces three charges of criminal sexual conduct.
One person hospitalized following mobile home fire
Austin Willette: MSU Mankato student brings music passion to campus community. Updated: 6 minutes ago. Kelsey and Lisa caught up with Austin Willette, a Minnesota State Mankato...
Mayor of Good Thunder charged with embezzlement and theft
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (KEYC) -On October 19, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office conducted multiple search warrants, looking for documents. The state auditor’s office received a tip of on alleged financial conflicts of interest by the mayor of Good Thunder. “There were some concerns that had come to...
Election Officials: Check your polling place after redistricting
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election Day is tomorrow, and officials are reminding voters to check their polling place before voting. Congressional maps were redrawn earlier this year, and that may have changed where you vote. “Our voters may have different candidates and different contests on their ballot from what they’re...
Mankato East cultivates winning strategy to bring home first-ever state cross country championship
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was a euphoric weekend for the Mankato East boys’ cross country team after Saturday’s two-point win to come away with the programs first-ever state championship in Northfield. When the team returned to Mankato, they were all smiles with new hardware by their side.
