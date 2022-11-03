Imperial County with final preparations for election day

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Registrar's Office is making sure Imperial Valley residents are preparing for election day.

Linsey Dale is the Registrar and says there are a lot of important things to know.

Dale says registered voters are voting and also getting their ballots in.

"Voters that have the ballots at their house can drop it off at any of our eight drop-off ballot boxes in Imperial County," he said.

Furthermore, Dale says those who will be voting in person must bring their ballot to surrender it.

"If you want to vote in person you must bring the ballot that you got in the mail," she said.

In addition, Dale adds voting early means you may not have to wait in line on election day.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have more on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.

