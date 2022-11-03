ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Imperial County with final preparations for election day

By Wiley Jawhary
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEOaG_0ixZC2Go00

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Registrar's Office is making sure Imperial Valley residents are preparing for election day.

Linsey Dale is the Registrar and says there are a lot of important things to know.

Dale says registered voters are voting and also getting their ballots in.

"Voters that have the ballots at their house can drop it off at any of our eight drop-off ballot boxes in Imperial County," he said.

Furthermore, Dale says those who will be voting in person must bring their ballot to surrender it.

"If you want to vote in person you must bring the ballot that you got in the mail," she said.

In addition, Dale adds voting early means you may not have to wait in line on election day.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have more on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.

The post Imperial County with final preparations for election day appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

CBP agents involved in fatal shooting near San Luis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Protection’s Office has released details on a fatal shooting involving three agents and a group of undocumented migrants. On October 30, 2022, a Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted a group of six suspected undocumented migrants entering the United States approximately 1.8 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry. The camera operator observed at least one of the migrants armed with a handgun. The camera operator relayed the information via radio to Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit working in the area.
SAN LUIS, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy