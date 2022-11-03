Read full article on original website
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Sick New World Festival brings hard rock, alternative music to Las Vegas in 2023
C3 Presents released the lineup for the first ever Sick New World festival set to be on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with over 50 hard rock and alternative artists.
news3lv.com
Hard Rock announces hiring efforts for Mirage Las Vegas takeover
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International announced it will begin hiring efforts for The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip as it moves toward closing its purchase of the casino-hotel. A publicist says the company is looking to hire in its finance, human resources and information technology departments.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas to welcome new festival 'Sick New World' next year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A sick new festival is making Las Vegas their new home. On Sunday, social media accounts for a new Las Vegas music festival, 'Sick New World,' began popping up, with its Instagram account garnering over 30,000 followers by Monday morning. Little is known about the...
Fox5 KVVU
System of a Down, Korn to headline new Las Vegas music festival
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new music festival set to take place next year in Las Vegas will feature performances from over 50 artists. According to a news release, the event, dubbed Sick New World, will be held May 13, 2023, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Among the...
news3lv.com
Nu-metal music festival 'Sick New World' announced for Las Vegas in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new music festival featuring some of the biggest names in nu-metal is coming to Las Vegas. Festival organizer C3 Presents announced "Sick New World," which will be held on Saturday, May 13, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The announced headliners are System of...
Las Vegas community comes together to celebrate Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival
The Las Vegas community came together to enjoy Jewish foods, art, and culture at the largest Jewish food event in Nevada.
news3lv.com
Maximizing your wardrobe with 'Gracious Beauty'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is National Job Action Day, where we celebrate redefining the opportunities in the career world, and a lot of that starts with what you wear to that first interview. Joining us now with some tips to maximize your wardrobe for that first handshake and...
Oakland A's Hopes to Build a Las Vegas Strip Ballpark Hit a Wall
Las Vegas has opened its arms wide to bring major league professional sports teams to Sin City, first with the arrival of the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 and then with the National Football League's Raiders in 2020. The Las Vegas Raiders benefited from $750 million in...
news3lv.com
Becky Hammon, Terry Fator headline Las Vegas Great Santa Run
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab holiday stockings and get ready for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run!. The annual run is coming back for the holiday season and is inviting the community to take a step on the most wonderful fun run of the year. The course...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas housing market continues to cool in October
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The housing market in Las Vegas continued to cool in October, according to a local industry group. The median price for an existing single-family home sold in Southern Nevada last month was $440,000, the group Las Vegas Realtors reports. That figure is down 2.2% from...
news3lv.com
Jewish Nevada hosts Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village hosted its annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival on Sunday. The event showcased craft vendors, different kosher restaurants in the community, Jewish summer camp options for kids, and kid-friendly activities. Jewish Nevada, a group that takes care of and connects over 70,000 Jewish...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas local Drew Robinson speaks on mental health in new Carson Daly special
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Today Show's Carson Daly is the host of a powerful special focused on mental health. It's called 'Mind Matters: Behind the Picture,' where Daly sits down with four Today Show viewers to discuss their mental health journeys. Las Vegas native and mental health consultant...
‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, crime at Las Vegas complex has residents concerned
A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control.
news3lv.com
Formula 1 launch party shuts down part of Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Part of the Las Vegas Strip was shut down on Saturday for a big Formula 1 launch party. The event included a pit stop challenge, E-sports simulators, and photo ops with the coveted trophy. Drivers Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, and George Russell were also there...
news3lv.com
Third annual Paws in the Park returns to North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas hosted its third annual Paws in the Park event at the Aliante Discovery Park. There were booths, food trucks, doggie treats, agility courses, and giveaways. There was even a dog costume contest along with the dog and "Hooman" twinning...
8newsnow.com
Scheduled road closure near Las Vegas Strip canceled
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A scheduled road closure near the Las Vegas Strip has been canceled, according to a Clark County spokesperson. The closure was set to block off the Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road loop in both directions from Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
travellemming.com
31 Best Las Vegas Restaurants (Where to Eat, by a Local)
I’m a local foodie who’s here to share the 31 best Las Vegas restaurants from the Sin City’s hundreds of options. This guide highlights restaurants in Las Vegas for every budget and craving. Discover date destinations, spots for late-night snacking, and hidden gems known only by Vegas locals.
Las Vegas Desert Dogs finish training camp for the franchise’s inaugural season
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs wrapped up their first training camp weekend in Toronto, Ontario Sunday in preparation for the franchise’s inaugural season in the National Lacrosse League.
insideevs.com
Tesla Kicking It At The SEMA Show In Las Vegas, Eye Candy Galore
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
news3lv.com
Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
