Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Hard Rock announces hiring efforts for Mirage Las Vegas takeover

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International announced it will begin hiring efforts for The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip as it moves toward closing its purchase of the casino-hotel. A publicist says the company is looking to hire in its finance, human resources and information technology departments.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas to welcome new festival 'Sick New World' next year

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A sick new festival is making Las Vegas their new home. On Sunday, social media accounts for a new Las Vegas music festival, 'Sick New World,' began popping up, with its Instagram account garnering over 30,000 followers by Monday morning. Little is known about the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

System of a Down, Korn to headline new Las Vegas music festival

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new music festival set to take place next year in Las Vegas will feature performances from over 50 artists. According to a news release, the event, dubbed Sick New World, will be held May 13, 2023, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Among the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Maximizing your wardrobe with 'Gracious Beauty'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is National Job Action Day, where we celebrate redefining the opportunities in the career world, and a lot of that starts with what you wear to that first interview. Joining us now with some tips to maximize your wardrobe for that first handshake and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Becky Hammon, Terry Fator headline Las Vegas Great Santa Run

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab holiday stockings and get ready for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run!. The annual run is coming back for the holiday season and is inviting the community to take a step on the most wonderful fun run of the year. The course...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas housing market continues to cool in October

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The housing market in Las Vegas continued to cool in October, according to a local industry group. The median price for an existing single-family home sold in Southern Nevada last month was $440,000, the group Las Vegas Realtors reports. That figure is down 2.2% from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Jewish Nevada hosts Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village hosted its annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival on Sunday. The event showcased craft vendors, different kosher restaurants in the community, Jewish summer camp options for kids, and kid-friendly activities. Jewish Nevada, a group that takes care of and connects over 70,000 Jewish...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Formula 1 launch party shuts down part of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Part of the Las Vegas Strip was shut down on Saturday for a big Formula 1 launch party. The event included a pit stop challenge, E-sports simulators, and photo ops with the coveted trophy. Drivers Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, and George Russell were also there...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Third annual Paws in the Park returns to North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of North Las Vegas hosted its third annual Paws in the Park event at the Aliante Discovery Park. There were booths, food trucks, doggie treats, agility courses, and giveaways. There was even a dog costume contest along with the dog and "Hooman" twinning...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Scheduled road closure near Las Vegas Strip canceled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A scheduled road closure near the Las Vegas Strip has been canceled, according to a Clark County spokesperson. The closure was set to block off the Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road loop in both directions from Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

31 Best Las Vegas Restaurants (Where to Eat, by a Local)

I’m a local foodie who’s here to share the 31 best Las Vegas restaurants from the Sin City’s hundreds of options. This guide highlights restaurants in Las Vegas for every budget and craving. Discover date destinations, spots for late-night snacking, and hidden gems known only by Vegas locals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
insideevs.com

Tesla Kicking It At The SEMA Show In Las Vegas, Eye Candy Galore

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
LAS VEGAS, NV

