Mount Airy News
Mosley, Coe receive Order of Long Leaf award
Two long-time retiring Surry County Board of Education members were honored Wednesday evening by learning they each had been chosen to receive The Order of the Long Leaf Pine. The two, Sexton Earlie Coe and Dr. Terri Mosley, knew they would be the guests of honor at a reception celebrating their time on the board, but neither knew about The Order of the Long Leaf Pine awards.
Mount Airy News
Barn quilt class scheduled
DOBSON — The art of barn quilting will be the subject of a class planned Thursday in Dobson where students can learn what’s involved. It is being hosted by the Surry County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension and the Community Association component of the local agency. The objective...
Mount Airy News
School campus security gets $74m infusion
Gov. Roy Cooper tells a crowd at T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville about his proposals to help keep students and schools safe. School systems across the area are beneficiaries of nearly $75 million in funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Additional...
Mount Airy News
Recovery to work program in action
Emily Venable-Schiff made a move over the summer when she exited her long-time role with the Surry County Economic Development Partnership to take a job with Surry County in the Office of Substance Abuse Recovery. She has joined the team in a new role with the county as the Recovery...
Guilford County Animal Shelter’s longest-serving resident is hoping for a home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This pup has been at the shelter for quite a while, but he’s ready for a real home! Meet Rufous! This handsome boy has been at Guilford County Animal Shelter since the end of May this year. He is 7 years old and heartworm positive, but he has started his treatments […]
Mount Airy News
Chamber holding first-ever women’s conference
Business and personal growth conferences are nothing new, even holding one in Surry County for local business folks is not necessarily a rare occurrence. But one coming up next week is a first — a seminar for area businesswomen, led by businesswomen. At least, it’s a first-time event for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, according to the chamber’s Jordon Edwards, events director.
Mount Airy News
Airport Authority meeting rescheduled
The Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Authority meeting has been changed to 4:00 p.m. on November 10 due to another meeting scheduled at the same time. This change will enable Airport Authority Members and staff to attend both meetings. The Airport Authority meeting will still be held at the Historic Courthouse in Dobson. The meeting will be held in the main floor conference room.
‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
NRVNews
Kanode, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
Mount Airy News
Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win
RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery. After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she...
Mount Airy News
Dobson Elementary SUMDOG Regional winners
Amy Edwards’ enrichment groups took first place in a regional SUMDOG math contest. Students who participated earned 5,000 coins to use in their virtual world and the top ten scorers receive a certificate of achievement. The top ten scorers for the region all come from Dobson Elementary School. They are: Gracie Key, Aubrey Johnson, Avery Davis, Hayden Chriscoe, Marcy Baker, Judy Osorno-Rodriguez, Layla Scott, Angel Sanchez, Jaelynn Wright, and Lori Lynn Whitaker. Not pictured: Lori Lynn Whitaker.
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in multiple North Carolina counties: DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
Mount Airy News
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
WBTM
Update: Missing Henry County Woman Found Safe
A missing Henry County woman has been found safe. Nydia Dee Wilson traveled to another county and did not notify her family. Her family has been notified of her current location. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is no longer seeking information on her whereabouts. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
WECT
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
‘Heavy fire’ erupts at home on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A home in Lexington was significantly damaged in a fire Friday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department. At about 6 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington. At the scene, crews found a single-family home covered in heavy smoke with visible heavy fire, […]
