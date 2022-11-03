Two long-time retiring Surry County Board of Education members were honored Wednesday evening by learning they each had been chosen to receive The Order of the Long Leaf Pine. The two, Sexton Earlie Coe and Dr. Terri Mosley, knew they would be the guests of honor at a reception celebrating their time on the board, but neither knew about The Order of the Long Leaf Pine awards.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO