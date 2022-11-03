ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Window smashed, jewelry stolen in Atherton home burglary

Someone stole jewelry from an Atherton home on Friday, Nov. 4, night, according to police. At around 8:54 p.m. someone smashed a rear window at a home on the first block of Knoll Vista, the Atherton Police said in a Nov. 5 press release. Police are investigating the burglary, but...
ATHERTON, CA
Report finds Bay Area roads remain in rough shape

Palo Alto among cities that receive 'very good' rankings. Although roads in some Bay Area communities have shown vast improvement, the region's roads remain in rough shape, according to a recent pavement quality report. The Bay Area's 44,000 lane miles of streets and roads received a pavement condition index (PCI)...
Instead of retiring, Teresa's Antiques owner pivots to give 100% to charity

Teresa Beltramo has run an antique shop for more than five decades, and now she's taking the next step — giving every dollar she brings in to charity. Menlo Park's Teresa's Antiques is located on Santa Cruz Avenue, the same location of her very first shop in the 1970s. Back then it was called Ambiance Antiques, and the shop moved to the San Francisco Design District. Beltramo left the antique business to care for her husband, John Beltramo, and returned after his death to open the downtown shop that exists today.
MENLO PARK, CA
Menlo Park's Halloween Hoopla brings revelers back to downtown

Menlo Park's favorite DIY Halloween parade was back this year, as costumed kids took over downtown on Saturday, Oct. 29, getting into character, posing for photos and trick-or-treating at local businesses. Young musicians from the Hillview and La Entrada middle school bands led the parade up Santa Cruz Avenue. The...
MENLO PARK, CA
Inmate found dead during security check at San Mateo County correctional facility

An inmate at San Mateo County's Maguire Correctional Facility was found dead Thursday afternoon during a safety and security check. San Mateo County medical staff responded and pronounced the incarcerated individual deceased at the Redwood City facility. The sheriff's office is investigating. A preliminary investigation indicates the inmate likely died of natural causes.
San Mateo County cracks down on removing guns from prohibited hands

San Mateo County leaders launched a new initiative to remove more guns from the hands of felons, stalkers and others prohibited from possessing firearms. The new San Mateo County Gun Violence Prevention Program, announced on Wednesday by a collective of elected and civil leaders, will work to both remove firearms from prohibited people and expedite firearm restraining order applications.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
