Teresa Beltramo has run an antique shop for more than five decades, and now she's taking the next step — giving every dollar she brings in to charity. Menlo Park's Teresa's Antiques is located on Santa Cruz Avenue, the same location of her very first shop in the 1970s. Back then it was called Ambiance Antiques, and the shop moved to the San Francisco Design District. Beltramo left the antique business to care for her husband, John Beltramo, and returned after his death to open the downtown shop that exists today.

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO