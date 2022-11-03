Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
East Palo Alto City Council candidate criticized for alleged misinformation
Some East Palo Altans are criticizing the assertions of City Council candidate Mark Dinan, claiming that he has been spreading inaccurate information about numerous issues in the city. Dinan, an energetic and outspoken candidate who is running against six other contenders for one of two open seats on the council,...
Palo Alto natives killed in Redwood City car collision, leaving behind twins
Gregory Ammen and Grace Spiridon were 'high school sweethearts'. The local community is mourning the loss of the parents of twin girls who were killed Friday night during a major car collision. The couple, who met in middle school, were "high school sweethearts," said one family member. Gregory Ammen, 44,...
San Mateo County supervisors discuss options for sheriff's oversight committee
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted unanimously to support oversight of the sheriff's office. Supervisors asked staff and an ad hoc committee to return to the board with a proposal that would involve an inspector general and a board. It was the first time the board discussed sheriff oversight publicly.
Window smashed, jewelry stolen in Atherton home burglary
Someone stole jewelry from an Atherton home on Friday, Nov. 4, night, according to police. At around 8:54 p.m. someone smashed a rear window at a home on the first block of Knoll Vista, the Atherton Police said in a Nov. 5 press release. Police are investigating the burglary, but...
Men steal $40K worth of Burberry bags from Stanford Shopping Center
Five men who entered a Burberry store at Stanford Shopping Center allegedly threatened employees and stole an estimated $40,000 worth of handbags on Saturday, Palo Alto police said. Police received a call on Nov. 5 at about 6:58 p.m. regarding an in-progress shoplift at Burberry at the shopping center, which...
Report finds Bay Area roads remain in rough shape
Palo Alto among cities that receive 'very good' rankings. Although roads in some Bay Area communities have shown vast improvement, the region's roads remain in rough shape, according to a recent pavement quality report. The Bay Area's 44,000 lane miles of streets and roads received a pavement condition index (PCI)...
Buried car: Forensics team analyzing vehicle for DNA that could connect it to other crimes, Atherton police say
Forensic specialists didn't find any human remains in a mysterious car found buried in the backyard of a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue in Atherton, but they are continuing to analyze parts of the vehicle for DNA to see if there is a connection to any other crimes, police said in a Nov. 3 press release.
Guest opinion: Can't we just agree to disagree respectfully in Menlo Park?
What happens when a group of civic-minded women in Menlo Park begin to speak up, engage one another in conversation, work together on shared causes, and claim leadership roles in the city? What happens, especially, when these women have a different viewpoint than an established group of politicos?. Our society...
Atherton draft housing element still needs work, ADU figures are unrealistic, state says
Atherton is joining Woodside in receiving extensive feedback from the state on its proposed housing element. "The draft element addresses many statutory requirements; however, revisions will need to be necessary to comply with state housing element law," the letter states. Atherton officials intend to prove that "production of 35 units...
Campaign finance roundup: New filings show tight financial competition
With just a week until Election Day, candidates and proponents and opponents of local ballot measures in Midpeninsula races have filed another round of campaign finance reports, the last prior to Election Day. The most recent filings were due on Oct. 27 for a period that covers Sept. 29 through...
Measure V race is most expensive local race, with $400K in contributions to defeat measure
The No on Measure V campaign has once again both outraised and outspent Yes on V – raising more than five times what the measure's proponents have raised and making this the highest-funded local race. Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative on the November ballot that aims to restrict...
Instead of retiring, Teresa's Antiques owner pivots to give 100% to charity
Teresa Beltramo has run an antique shop for more than five decades, and now she's taking the next step — giving every dollar she brings in to charity. Menlo Park's Teresa's Antiques is located on Santa Cruz Avenue, the same location of her very first shop in the 1970s. Back then it was called Ambiance Antiques, and the shop moved to the San Francisco Design District. Beltramo left the antique business to care for her husband, John Beltramo, and returned after his death to open the downtown shop that exists today.
Menlo Park's Halloween Hoopla brings revelers back to downtown
Menlo Park's favorite DIY Halloween parade was back this year, as costumed kids took over downtown on Saturday, Oct. 29, getting into character, posing for photos and trick-or-treating at local businesses. Young musicians from the Hillview and La Entrada middle school bands led the parade up Santa Cruz Avenue. The...
Suspect arrested in connection with September robbery in West Menlo
Deputies in San Mateo County have arrested a suspect in connection with a September robbery. The 27-year-old Oakland man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. On Sept. 8, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road in unincorporated San Mateo County...
Amid tense salary negotiations, Portola Valley teachers urge district to not add time to their workdays
Portola Valley Elementary School District teachers stuck paper plates, with handwritten lists of their responsibilities, to a wall in the Corte Madera School Annex during a Thursday, Oct. 27, governing board meeting. They were there to plead district officials to not to add an extra 30 minutes to their already busy workdays.
Menlo Park's Willow Village nears finish line as Planning Commission reviews EIR
The Menlo Park Planning Commission reviewed the final environmental impact report (EIR) for Meta's Willow Village on Oct. 24, where residents spoke strongly in favor of the huge development. The project will redevelop 59 acres with up to 1.2 million square feet offices and 1,730 homes. Meta, formerly known as...
Guest opinions: School board member, planning commissioner urge No on Measure V
Vote No on Measure V to walk back decades of segregation. She called it a "life-and-death" situation -- that building housing at the empty lot where Flood School used to be, within the Suburban Park neighborhood, is a life-and-death situation for her 5-year-old. I, too, have a 5-year-old. I am...
Inmate found dead during security check at San Mateo County correctional facility
An inmate at San Mateo County's Maguire Correctional Facility was found dead Thursday afternoon during a safety and security check. San Mateo County medical staff responded and pronounced the incarcerated individual deceased at the Redwood City facility. The sheriff's office is investigating. A preliminary investigation indicates the inmate likely died of natural causes.
Facing state criticism, Menlo Park has to revise its housing element
Menlo Park needs to work on its draft housing element before it can get approved by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), proving it can actually build what's in the plan. The housing element update is a state-mandated process that occurs once every eight years — and...
San Mateo County cracks down on removing guns from prohibited hands
San Mateo County leaders launched a new initiative to remove more guns from the hands of felons, stalkers and others prohibited from possessing firearms. The new San Mateo County Gun Violence Prevention Program, announced on Wednesday by a collective of elected and civil leaders, will work to both remove firearms from prohibited people and expedite firearm restraining order applications.
