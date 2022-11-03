Composer Alexandre Desplat, known for his work on films like The King’s Speech, Argo and The Grand Budapest Hotel, sought to keep the “innocence” and “vibrant heart” of the Pinocchio story alive through his score in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming stop-motion film, Pinocchio. Using only wood instruments, such as a violin, piano or harp, he wanted to connect music to the 1883 novel by Carlo Collodi on which the film is based. More from The Hollywood ReporterFeinberg Forecast: Scott's Latest Read of the Oscar RaceThe 35 Major Films of Awards SeasonAnne Hathaway, Salma Hayek Pinault to Star in 'Seesaw Monster'...

