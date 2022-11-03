Read full article on original website
Related
See Brendan Fraser in 1st trailer for 'The Whale'
The first trailer for Darren Aronofsky's highly anticipated film, "The Whale," starring Brendan Fraser, has arrived.
How Alexandre Desplat Kept the “Vibrant Heart” and “Innocence” of ‘Pinocchio’ Alive With His Score
Composer Alexandre Desplat, known for his work on films like The King’s Speech, Argo and The Grand Budapest Hotel, sought to keep the “innocence” and “vibrant heart” of the Pinocchio story alive through his score in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming stop-motion film, Pinocchio. Using only wood instruments, such as a violin, piano or harp, he wanted to connect music to the 1883 novel by Carlo Collodi on which the film is based. More from The Hollywood ReporterFeinberg Forecast: Scott's Latest Read of the Oscar RaceThe 35 Major Films of Awards SeasonAnne Hathaway, Salma Hayek Pinault to Star in 'Seesaw Monster'...
Ryan Reynolds Shared the Funniest Reason Why He’s ‘Hoping’ Baby No. 4 Is a Girl
Will Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively finally get a baby boy? The Gossip Girl actress is currently pregnant with the couple’s fourth baby, and they already share daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. So, while a boy might be an exciting change of pace, the Spirited star revealed that he’s actually “kind of hoping” they have another girl.
Spice Girls prove 'friendship never ends' with birthday reunion
Here’s some news that’ll “Spice Up Your Life.” Over he weekend, four out the five Spice Girls reunited and and thankfully the moment was captured on video for fans to relive and obsess about over and over again.
