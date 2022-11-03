Graettinger: Sun City Posse includes members with military service

War has helped to define this nation from the Revolutionary War, also known as the War of Independence in 1775, to our most recent conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Along the way, uniforms have changed, leadership has transformed and conflicts have broadened and lessened, but the men and women who served have always been the same, the mainstay and strength of this country,

The United States military has, from the beginning, stood ready to protect and serve its citizens above the skies with the United States Air Force, on the ground with the Army and Marine Corps and at sea with the Navy and Coast Guard. Thousands and thousands of men and women have died for this country and for “we” the people. Thousands and thousands more have lived to continue to serve in other capacities, including law enforcement and other civilian jobs.

Here in Sun City, the men and women who donned uniforms to stand shoulder to shoulder with their buddies now are doing the same for us here at the Posse. They have traded the blue uniform of the Air Force and the green garb of the Army for the gray and black of the Sun City Posse. Although their uniforms have changed, their mission remains the same — to protect and serve this community.

At this very moment, 15 of our volunteers have served in the armed forces and today the majority patrol our streets keeping us safe. Four of our members served proudly in the U.S. Army and include patrol member John Ferrone, MSgt. Ronald Pease, MSgt. John McGraw and Denis Aseltine. Our U.S. Navy representatives include patrol member William Woodward, patrol Lt. Randy Roberts and MSgt. Charles Kurth.

The Posse members who served in the U.S. Marine Corps include patrol member Stephen Csabon and patrol Lt. Richard Nonini. The U.S. Air Force personnel who now are members of the Posse include patrol member Daniel Higham, patrol Lt. Eugene Papineau, patrol member Rochelle Fimmel, Supervisory Service Lewis Ezsak and patrol Lt. Ernest Bryant. Serving in the U.S. Army Reserve and also a Posse member is patrol member Tina Anderson.

Each of the men and women who served with honor and integrity in a branch of our miliary, now serve with distinction as members of the Sun City Posse.

“It is amazing the breadth of talent we have here at the Posse,” Marc Fuller, Posse commander, said. “We have distinguished veterans, retired police officers and multiple members who worked in the civilian world, like retired teachers and medical personnel. Regardless of their past workforce experience, they willingly volunteer to keep Sun City safe. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

The Posse is looking for more volunteers. So, if you are retired military, or whatever your life experiences, you are needed. To become a member and to join a team of outstanding volunteers who have coalesced into a cohesive family group, contact us at 623-972-2555 or stop by our headquarters, 10861 W. Sunland Drive, or at our satellite office in the Sun City Grand Center, 10415 W. Grand Ave.