Jim Nantz Says Addressing Tom Brady’s Divorce ‘Out of Bounds’ During NFL Broadcast

By Dustin Schutte
 5 days ago
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

There are plenty of things legendary sports broadcast Jim Nantz will address during the course of an NFL game. Tom Brady’s divorce won’t be one, though.

Nantz, an icon in the world of sports broadcasting, recently joined the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and was asked about the quarterback’s public divorce. He says bringing it up during a football game isn’t necessary.

“That story has been hovering throughout the season, I’ve watched the games and haven’t really heard anyone address it,” Nantz said, per Awful Announcing. “I kind of feel like that’s out of bounds. It’s his personal life. Tom’s a friend. I wish him well and his family well. I’m gonna be there to cover a football game, I want to be respectful.”

Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers marks the first time Brady has hit the field since official word broke about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

“I want to be respectful,” Nantz said. “I hadn’t even thought about the fact that it’s the first game since they’ve made it official. But again, it’s been hovering out there and I don’t think Tom’s play has been affected by it. That’s just my observation. They’re not losing because of Tom Brady.”

Tom Brady Describes “Unfamiliar Territory” in Personal, Professional Life

As if the public relationship issues weren’t enough, Tom Brady’s problems this year have been compounded by Tampa Bay’s on-field struggles. The Bucs sit just 3-5 through the first eight weeks of the season.

During a recent episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady talked about the difficulty in navigating the situation this year.

“You know what, I’m glad it’s unfamiliar,” Brady said, per FOX News. “I want this to be as unfamiliar as possible. Losing sucks and we’ve put a lot into winning, just like every team does. And no one’s feeling sorry for the Bucs. We know that and we gotta go change it.

“So, I think the attitude is, there’s no surrender. There’s nobody that’s backing down from the challenge. We’ve faced adversity before. We all have. You face adversity in your professional life. You face adversity in other aspects of life. It all builds resilience and you learn how to deal with the adversities and hopefully they make you stronger.”

This is the latest a Brady-led team has owned a losing record since 2022. Tampa Bay gets a chance to get back to .500 with games against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks the next two weeks.

The Bucs then get a much-needed bye week.

