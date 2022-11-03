Read full article on original website
brproud.com
3-year-old from Louisiana with heart defect needs defibrillator to attend school
BREAUX BRIDGE, La (KLFY)– Aiden Broussard is an adventurous and affectionate 3-year-old who just wants to go to school. But in his young life, so far, he has faced many challenges. Aiden has Long QT syndrome (LQTS), a heart condition which causes chaotic and fast heartbeats. He lives with...
brproud.com
Organizations aiding E Texas, SE Oklahoma tornado victims
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KSHV) – Homes, businesses, and schools across Southeast Oklahoma and East Texas were devastated during Friday’s storms, but you can help. These are some of the organizations helping victims of the storms. Oklahoma. The American Red Cross estimates 185 structures in Idabel were damaged, and dozens...
brproud.com
DCFS addresses failures within agency after another child fentanyl death
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) addresses another failure in a child overdose case. On October 21, 2022, an anonymous caller informed DCFS that the mother of 20-month-old J’ahrei Paul was using marijuana in the presence of her children. The case was assigned to a DCFS caseworker who recently resigned. On her last day she notified the manager that there was no contact on the case, eight days after the initial call was made. On Halloween, young Paul died from Fentanyl.
brproud.com
$12.5M settlement reached in Bob Dean lawsuit, residents’ lawyers say it’s not enough
GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — A $12.5 million settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Louisiana nursing home operator Bob Dean following the evacuation of hundreds of residents to a warehouse during Hurricane Ida. On Monday (Nov. 7), attorney Morris Bart, who is representing the families in...
brproud.com
Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens, hurricane warning issued for parts of Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for parts of Florida as Nicole became a tropical storm over the Atlantic on Tuesday. At 1 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nicole was located about 310 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 420 east of West Palm Beach. The storm was moving west at 9 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 380 miles from the storm’s center, the center said.
brproud.com
Louisiana Department of Health to hold vaccination event in Baker this Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu activity typically peaks between December and February. In view of COVID’s lingering presence amid this year’s flu season, experts in Louisiana are encouraging locals to get both their flu shot and COVID booster and/or vaccination on the same day.
brproud.com
POLLS OPEN: What do I need to know before I vote in Louisiana?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Election Day is here. Are you prepared? Here are some reminders voters need to know before voting. Check your voter registration status by going to Voter Search on the Louisiana Secretary of State website and putting in your information. Where do I go to...
brproud.com
Louisiana Secretary of State election website deals with technical difficulties on election day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BPROUD) – The Louisiana Secretary of State reported that its GeauxVote app, online portal, and elections hotline experienced technical difficulties on Tuesday morning. The issue was ongoing this morning and was reportedly fixed a little after 9:30 a.m. The “Voter Portal website and Geaux Vote mobile...
brproud.com
Monday Night Forecast: Record heat possible on Election Day; Sweater weather returns this weekend
Tonight: Areas of fog are possible once again by the morning. Fog will mix out by the mid-morning hours. Overnight temperatures will only be in the mid and upper 60s. Also, a total lunar eclipse will occur early Tuesday morning. The partial eclipse begins shortly after 3 am, but the total eclipse begins at 4:16 am, peaks at 4:59 am, and ends at 5:41 am. The partial eclipse will only be visible through moonset, which is at 6:32 am.
brproud.com
Secretary of State doubles down on confidence in election integrity
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, thousands of Louisianans will cast their ballots for the midterm election. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin doubled down on his message Louisiana’s elections are safe and legitimate. After the 2020 election and the falsehood that the election was stolen spread, Ardoin...
brproud.com
This Week in Louisiana Politics: criminal justice reform, election day, and flood insurance
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, members of the Louisiana delegation slam FEMA for their lack of response to their calls to explain the increased rates for their Risk Rating 2.0 program. Governor John Bel Edwards is celebrating five years since his major criminal...
brproud.com
Louisiana GOP makes early endorsement in 2023 governor race
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Republican Party’s leadership took the unusual step of endorsing Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor in 2023, before any other candidates have officially entered what is expected to be a competitive race among high-ranking GOP politicians. The early endorsement, reported by...
brproud.com
Medicare: Open enrollment, what you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Medicare open enrollment is here and this means you can make changes to your coverage that will go into effect the following year. “At the end of the day, it’s all about being able to afford your medicine and staying healthy to be here for your family,” said Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) Senior Health Insurance Information Program Director Vicki Dufrene.
