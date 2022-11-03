Tonight: Areas of fog are possible once again by the morning. Fog will mix out by the mid-morning hours. Overnight temperatures will only be in the mid and upper 60s. Also, a total lunar eclipse will occur early Tuesday morning. The partial eclipse begins shortly after 3 am, but the total eclipse begins at 4:16 am, peaks at 4:59 am, and ends at 5:41 am. The partial eclipse will only be visible through moonset, which is at 6:32 am.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO