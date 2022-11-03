Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking EventMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
City Winery Philadelphia Launches Interactive Harvest Winery ToursMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ fans witness something they have never seen before during a game
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough night overall, to say the least. The offense started okay, while the defense played badly. Then, the offense slowed down, and was bad at times, while the defense was great, and that is kind of how the game ended as well. When I...
Top NFL German players ever: Two former Patriots lead list
MUNICH (AP) — Germany’s influence on the NFL dates back to the league’s early days when the Nesser brothers played for the Columbus Panhandles. The NFL maintains a list of 84 players who were born in Germany and played at least one regular-season game. Many of them,...
Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons openly recruiting WR Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas Cowboys
Star linebacker Micah Parsons openly recruited Odell Beckham to the Cowboys on Twitter: “Man obj talk to me !! Let’s do this.”
Saturday faces daunting task in preparing Colts for Raiders
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday faces a daunting task this week. First, he must select a play-caller. Then he must map out a game plan, figure out what’s wrong with the offense, try to fix a struggling offensive line and beat Las Vegas on the road. It’s a lot to ask […]
Jim Irsay Passed up More Qualified Minority Ex-NFL Players on Colts Staff to Hire Jeff Saturday
When Colts owner Jim Irsay hired ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday, he passed up several more qualified minority candidates on the team's staff. The post Jim Irsay Passed up More Qualified Minority Ex-NFL Players on Colts Staff to Hire Jeff Saturday appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
DraftKings promo code and bonus unlocks $200 in free bets on any sport
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NFL, NBA and NHL seasons are all in full swing, and DraftKings has the perfect welcome offer to capitalize on all of the action. New customers can sign up today for a chance to win $200 in free bets and no DraftKings promo code is necessary.
Saturday Night Live features Bills and Jets tailgating sketch ahead of AFC East matchup
With the Buffalo Bills (6-1) and New York Jets (5-3) set to faceoff later today, Saturday Night Live decided to get into the AFC East rivalry with a sketch featuring both team’s fan bases. In the sketch, a group of Jets fans including host Amy Schumer can be seen...
How To Watch Sunday Night Football Live in 2022 Without Cable
With the 2022/2023 NFL season in full effect, Sunday Night Football is back once again. Although prime time matchups haven’t
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0