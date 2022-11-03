ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Working Dogs Deployed in Zimbabwe to Combat Poaching

Canines for Africa are deploying two working dog units into wildlife conservation areas in Zimbabwe in a bid to combat poaching, The Chronicle reports. The non-profit organization offer logistical backup and support to conservation areas and game parks, with a focus on southern Africa. They breed and train their dogs in the town of Hoedspruit in South Africa’s Limpopo province.

