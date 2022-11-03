Read full article on original website
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
More than 400 Russian reservists died after their commanders ran away during a Ukrainian artillery bombardment, Russian soldier says
A Russian reservist said his unit was slaughtered in a Ukrainian attack after its officers fled. Around 570 of the reservists in his unit were from his home city, and only 130 survived, he said. Their wives are pleading with authorities to rescue the mobilized men, per Russian outlet Verstka.
Working Dogs Deployed in Zimbabwe to Combat Poaching
Canines for Africa are deploying two working dog units into wildlife conservation areas in Zimbabwe in a bid to combat poaching, The Chronicle reports. The non-profit organization offer logistical backup and support to conservation areas and game parks, with a focus on southern Africa. They breed and train their dogs in the town of Hoedspruit in South Africa’s Limpopo province.
