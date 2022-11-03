ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Uber launching new safety feature in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Uber is launching a new safety feature that will soon be available to all drivers and riders in Cincinnati. The rideshare app started rolling out an audio recording feature in the Cincinnati market Monday. The feature allows drivers and riders to select the feature ahead of a rider. If one party selects to record the ride, the other receives a notification saying that.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Court docs: 2 UC students assaulted, officer injured

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two University of Cincinnati students and injured an arresting officer, according to court documents. Christopher Campbell, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with three counts of assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly hit two women in Daniels...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Newtown officer hit during chase through city

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Newtown officer was hit by a driver during a police chase Sunday afternoon, according to Det. Spencer Bischoff. Multiple agencies were involved in the chase, including Cincinnati police. Cincinnati police say the chase started in Newtown around 2:30 p.m. and ended on Van Antwerp Place in Avondale.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH
Journeyswithsteve

Cincinnati is more than WKRP

View of downtown Cincinnati from Mt. Adams(Steve Sindiong) I was born and raised in Cincinnati, the Queen City of the West (or so it was called when Ohio was part of the western frontier). Many people are only familiar with the city from the old 1980s sitcom "WKRP in Cincinnati." But it is much more than flying turkeys (or flying pigs, which can be found as decorated statues throughout the City). First timers to the city may be confused upon landing at its airport, located across the Ohio River in Kentucky. Indeed, Cincinnati, while technically part of the Midwest, doesn't quite fit into the stereotype. The city doesn't have the flatness of much of the Midwest, but is instead built on seven hills, and these hills reinforce the uniqueness of each of the city's neighborhoods. Up until 1948, funiculars were used to carry people up and down the hills. Some neighborhoods, such as Mount Adams, feel like they could be in San Francisco. The city also has a strong resemblance to Pittsburgh, with its many bridges, and red brick row houses clinging to hillsides overlooking industrial valleys.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati

The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating man wanted for theft in Pleasant Ridge

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for a man that is wanted in connection with a theft, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. On October 21, 2022 at 5:57 p.m. the suspect, pictured above, entered the Walgreens at 6204...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Marburg Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Marburg Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

The crash has been cleared on I-71 in Mason

MASON, Ohio — 8:30 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all traffic has returned to normal. The left and right shoulders are blocked after an earlier crash in Mason, Tuesday morning. Traffic is clearing as it moves through the area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FAIRFIELD, OH

