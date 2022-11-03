ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Arkansas man facing charges of trafficking guns to New York City

By Alex Kienlen
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwC9i_0ixZAK0D00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An indictment unsealed in federal court Tuesday shows that an Arkansas man is facing charges of purchasing guns in his home state that he quickly resold to buyers in New York City.

The indictment is in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, for 44-year-old Kyle Booker. Booker was arrested Tuesday morning in Arkansas and will be moved to New York for trial.

According to the indictment, Booker purchased 137 guns in Arkansas, including 86 semi-automatic 9mm pistols, between December 2019 to September 2021 from different gun dealers. Officials said that Booker would sell the guns in New York City after purchase despite him not having a firearms dealer license.

The United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York said that 13 of the guns Booker purchased in Arkansas had been recovered across the five boroughs of New York City, all pistols. New York Police Department officers took one of the guns from a man 13 days after Booker purchased it at a Sherwood gun store, New York officials said.

The indictment also stated that other guns recovered in New York had been purchased by Booker at Benton or Little Rock gun dealers.

If Booker is found guilty , he will be facing a 10-year sentence for each gun resale, the attorney’s office said.

Police also used records of Booker using social media messaging to arrange sales with buyers. In one instance included in the indictment, Booker arranged the sale of a shotgun with a shortened stock and drum-fed magazine.

“Today’s arrest stops one bad actor who illegally purchased at least 137 guns, funneling many into our community including putting firearms in the hands of minors and a convicted criminal,” United States Attorney Peace stated. “While 13 guns have been recovered from across all five boroughs of New York City, as is the unfortunate side effect of the gun violence epidemic, many more of the defendant’s firearms may still be out there.”

Peace thanked the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas for its assistance with the investigation.

Comments / 2

Doug Shuff
5d ago

The problem is that Arkansas has some of the most permissive gun laws in the Nation. Our State Troopers and County Sheriff's Association lobbied against the Enhanced Castle Doctrine our Legislators passed it anyway. Little Rock AR has now surpassed the record for Homicides set in 1993 . Ya think 🤔 they knew something 🤔

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Taylor Costa with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, along with Bob D’Avignon and Grant D’Avignon with the Boy Scouts of America. Taylor, Bob, and Grant share with Ashley and the viewers details about the Scouting for Food Drive. For more information, be sure to watch the video above.  For […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Disabled American Veterans

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Ashley Doughty is joined by Joe Brendle with the local Disabled American Veterans. Joe discusses the Disabled American Veterans van, what it is used for, and volunteer opportunities to drive the van. For more information, watch the clip above.  For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE
localmemphis.com

Legalization of recreational marijuana captures attention in Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — With Midterm elections coming up in the Mid-South, one specific ballot measure issue in Arkansas is drawing extra attention. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which is also on the ballot in Maryland, Missouri, North and South Dakota, has people on both sides of the issue talking and ready to vote.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Direct flights to New York City from Clinton National Airport

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport officially launched American Airlines’ new nonstop service to LaGuardia (LGA) in New York City. The first flight left the airport Friday morning at 6:03 a.m. and arrival arrived at LGA around 10:00 a.m., then had a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MyArkLaMiss

N.C. voters remain vigilant in reporting harassment and intimidation at polling stations

North Carolina voters are reporting possible harassment and intimidation at polling stations, according to an early incident report from the state board of elections. In New Hanover, students allegedly were harassed while walking to class from a voting site, and an observer allegedly “angrily” confronted an election official, the board reported.  In Columbus County, election […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm. Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Treymon Daykeem Reed, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 72 months (6 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of firearms.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

FBI sets up election security command posts at headquarters and field offices

The FBI has set up an election security command post at its Washington headquarters and separate command centers in in all 56 field offices around the country. The headquarters task force relies heavily on the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, a unit tasked with countering foreign disinformation. But it also includes people from the Criminal Investigative […]
WASHINGTON STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Secretary of State election website deals with technical difficulties on election day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BPROUD) – The Louisiana Secretary of State reported that its GeauxVote app, online portal, and elections hotline experienced technical difficulties on Tuesday morning. The issue was ongoing this morning and was reportedly fixed a little after 9:30 a.m. The “Voter Portal website and Geaux Vote mobile app technical issues have been resolved,” […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KHBS

Arkansas issue 4 supporters and opponents debate the initiative

ROGERS, Ark. — The TV ads have been running continually. A yes vote on issue 4 will help fund Arkansas law enforcement through the taxation of marijuana sales. “If this is passed, 15% of that 10% tax would go to law enforcement stipends. It would be very similar to the governor gave a stipend earlier this year – $5000 to all certified officers,” said Lance Huey with Responsible Growth Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy