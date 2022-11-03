NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens didn't need their full complement of key contributors to stifle the Saints and silence the Superdome. Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Ravens beat New Orleans 27-13 on Monday night.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO