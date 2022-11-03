ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Drake, Houston lead Ravens past Saints for 3rd straight win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens didn't need their full complement of key contributors to stifle the Saints and silence the Superdome. Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Ravens beat New Orleans 27-13 on Monday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
WANE 15

Saturday faces daunting task in preparing Colts for Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday faces a daunting task this week. First, he must select a play-caller. Then he must map out a game plan, figure out what’s wrong with the offense, try to fix a struggling offensive line and beat Las Vegas on the road. It’s a lot to ask […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Giants' McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston.
NEW YORK STATE
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Evander Holyfield upsets Mike Tyson

1912 — The lateral pass is used as an offensive weapon for the first time by Worcester Tech coach William F. Carney. Carney’s team beats Amherst 14-13. 1946 — Second-ranked Notre Dame fights to a 0-0 tie with No. 1 Army at Yankee Stadium to snap the Cadets’ 25-game winning streak. The Irish defense holds Army’s running backs Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis to a combined 79 yards.
TEXAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

No. 8 UCLA 76, Sacramento St. 50

SACRAMENTO ST. (0-1) Mawein 2-6 3-6 7, McRae 2-9 2-3 6, Chappell 3-8 4-4 10, Hunt 4-11 1-2 9, Patterson 1-5 0-0 3, Wilbon 5-13 0-2 10, Marks 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 1-1 0-0 2, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Hardee 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-55 10-17 50. UCLA (1-0) Nwuba...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Tennessee St. 85, Fisk 75

FISK (0-1) Ashley 7-9 4-5 18, Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Payne 0-4 0-0 0, Reed 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 3-6 0-0 6, Lockett 6-12 2-2 15, Davenport 9-15 1-1 26, McNelkan 2-5 1-1 6, Spears 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 0-3 0-0 0, Sword 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 10-11 75.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy