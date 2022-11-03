Read full article on original website
Election Day is here: How to vote on races from Florida governor to local amendments
ORLANDO, Fla. – The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the 2022 Midterm elections across Florida and will remain open until 7 p.m. tonight. It’s the last chance for voters to decide who will lead them at all levels of government. The midterm elections could decide the...
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are Central Florida’s early voting figures ahead of Election Day
Election Day is Tuesday, and those who didn’t vote by mail or come out for early voting will have their final chance to cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm elections. As of Monday evening, here are the numbers for Central Florida’s early voters and mail-in ballots. [TRENDING:...
Election Day in Florida: Here’s when the polls open, how to find your polling place, more
ORLANDO, Fla. – The polls open Tuesday for the midterm elections in Florida. It’s your last chance to cast a ballot for important seats such as Florida governor, U.S. senator and U.S. representative, as well as to make your voice heard on a variety of issues. Here’s everything...
Turnout increasing in some Central Florida counties as early voting set to end
ORLANDO, Fla. – Early voting is ending in Central Florida and Supervisor of Elections are reporting low turnouts thus far, but say they are hopeful more people are headed to the polls come election day. Chris Anderson, Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections said, “You have to get out and...
Orange and Lake county election workers stay busy ahead of Election Day
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Election workers across Central Florida are busy ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. In Orange County on Monday, we got an up-close look at machines used to tabulate some of the ballots. Our crew also saw election workers prepping vote-by-mail ballots to be counted. Supervisor...
Subtropical Storm Nicole puts Central Florida counties under state of emergency
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is getting ready for Subtropical Storm Nicole, prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a state of emergency declaration for 34 of the state’s 67 counties ahead of the storm’s arrival later this week. Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia...
Here’s how Nicole could impact Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to the east coast of Florida, the effects from the storm will be felt all over, but they will vary county-by-county. We decided to break down the impacts and timing to make it easier for you to know what to be prepared for. Please note, however, that as the track potentially shifts, these impacts could also change.
MODELS, TRACK, MORE: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a hurricane and is projected to pass over Central Florida this week. Impacts from Nicole are expected to ramp up, bringing rain to Central Florida through the day on Wednesday and Thursday and eventually late Friday. It will then push to the north toward the Carolinas.
Powerball drawing held for world record $2.04 billion jackpot
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was performed at 8:57 a.m. EST Tuesday at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The winning numbers were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.
Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida
With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole forecast to become hurricane before hitting Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday less than 500 miles from the Bahamas, and computer models show the system becoming a hurricane before hitting Florida, with the Orlando area squarely in its sights. On Monday afternoon, Nicole was 435 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas, heading...
Here are the Central Florida schools, universities that are closed due to Nicole
As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, school districts across the area are announcing how they will handle the storm. Here’s a county-by-county list about if and when Central Florida districts plan to close for the storm. We will update the story as we receive more information.
Flagler County urges residents to prepare for Nicole as area still deals with impacts from hurricane
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Florida, concerns are growing about effects in coastal areas of Central Florida, including Flagler County. Residents were filling sandbags at Bay Drive Park on Tuesday. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida |...
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote
ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
WATCH LIVE AT 2:45 P.M.: Brevard County updates residents on Tropical Storm Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – With parts of east Central Florida still cleaning up from Hurricane Ian, some municipalities are getting a jumpstart on sandbag distribution because of Tropical Storm Nicole. The system is expected to hit Florida’s east coast Wednesday into Thursday. Here are the latest sandbag locations, county-by-county....
Judge rejects Florida challenge to law barring gun ownership for medical marijuana users
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A U.S. district judge has tossed out a lawsuit filed by Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and other plaintiffs challenging federal prohibitions on medical-marijuana patients buying and possessing guns. Judge Allen Winsor on Friday issued a 22-page ruling that granted a request by the U.S. Department...
Election night in Florida: How News 6 declare winners
ORLANDO, Fla. – Calling election results are an important part of the democratic process and accuracy in calling races is essential in building trust in the process. Most Americans are used to election results being called on election night and in recent years have questioned when results take days to call.
Breezy Sunday in Central Florida as tropical development prompts hazardous beach conditions
ORLANDO, Fla. – For your Sunday, conditions will look a lot like Saturday. With a strong ridge of high pressure to our north and a developing low to our south, we will stay with a steady onshore breeze. Along the breeze, we will see a 30% chance of speedy showers racing through the area, with highs remaining above average in the mid-to-upper 80s.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Wild Florida offering annual passes for $99
It might be nearing the end of 2022, but Wild Florida is also eyeing 2023 by offering a deal for families to get an annual pass. For $99 (plus tax), people can obtain a year-long pass, which gives access to Wild Florida’s drive-thru Safari Park and Gator Park. The...
