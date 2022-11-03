ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

Orange and Lake county election workers stay busy ahead of Election Day

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Election workers across Central Florida are busy ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. In Orange County on Monday, we got an up-close look at machines used to tabulate some of the ballots. Our crew also saw election workers prepping vote-by-mail ballots to be counted. Supervisor...
click orlando

Here’s how Nicole could impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to the east coast of Florida, the effects from the storm will be felt all over, but they will vary county-by-county. We decided to break down the impacts and timing to make it easier for you to know what to be prepared for. Please note, however, that as the track potentially shifts, these impacts could also change.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Powerball drawing held for world record $2.04 billion jackpot

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was performed at 8:57 a.m. EST Tuesday at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The winning numbers were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
click orlando

Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida

With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida schools, universities that are closed due to Nicole

As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, school districts across the area are announcing how they will handle the storm. Here’s a county-by-county list about if and when Central Florida districts plan to close for the storm. We will update the story as we receive more information.
click orlando

Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote

ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Election night in Florida: How News 6 declare winners

ORLANDO, Fla. – Calling election results are an important part of the democratic process and accuracy in calling races is essential in building trust in the process. Most Americans are used to election results being called on election night and in recent years have questioned when results take days to call.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Wild Florida offering annual passes for $99

It might be nearing the end of 2022, but Wild Florida is also eyeing 2023 by offering a deal for families to get an annual pass. For $99 (plus tax), people can obtain a year-long pass, which gives access to Wild Florida’s drive-thru Safari Park and Gator Park. The...
FLORIDA STATE

