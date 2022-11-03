Read full article on original website
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham to Play Through Hand Injury at Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville football program hits the road to face Clemson this weekend, star quarterback Malik Cunningham will not be at full strength. Head coach Scott Satterfield announced that the 6-foot-1, 190-pound signal caller suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand in last Saturday's 34-10 win over James Madison. However, Satterfield said that Cunningham is in line to practice this week and expects him to play against the Tigers.
Notre Dame vs Navy Series History
After a dominating 35-14 victory over Clemson, Notre Dame travels to Baltimore to take on the United States Naval Academy in M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday. Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish look to extend their winning streak to 3 games and keep alive the possibility of playing in a New Years Six bowl game.
