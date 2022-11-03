LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville football program hits the road to face Clemson this weekend, star quarterback Malik Cunningham will not be at full strength. Head coach Scott Satterfield announced that the 6-foot-1, 190-pound signal caller suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand in last Saturday's 34-10 win over James Madison. However, Satterfield said that Cunningham is in line to practice this week and expects him to play against the Tigers.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO