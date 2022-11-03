Read full article on original website
Related
What's the Difference Between a Blood Moon and a Lunar Eclipse?
It sounds like something out of a fairy tale or horror story: One night, while enjoying a peaceful walk under the stars, the full moon begins to change colors, taking on a red tone that strikes fear into the hearts of those who don't understand why — and joy into those astronomers and other lay people who love seeing the celestial dance between Earth, our sun and our moon.
HowStuffWorks
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT
HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.https://www.howstuffworks.com
Comments / 0