Read full article on original website
Related
On Milwaukee
The Corners of Brookfield announces festive fun for the holiday season
'Tis the holiday season – and to put a little more festive spirit into your gift shopping trips, The Corners of Brookfield announced a stocking full of fun activities and events coming these next two months. For instance, beginning on Saturday, Nov. 26 and running through the end of...
On Milwaukee
Chicago's Gemma Foods to open first full-service eatery at Pilot Project Brewing
It was August when the news broke that Chicago-based Pilot Project Brewing would be establishing a second incubator-based brewery in the space which formerly housed Milwaukee Brewing Company and Bottlehouse 42 restaurant at 1128 N. 9th St. The project, which is aiming for a mid-November opening, is no small affair....
On Milwaukee
The future is female: Laura Emir
OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. In this latest segment, Laura Emir shares numerous personal and professional insights. Through her work as a VP of a large organization and as a wife and mother of two, she radiates her values both at work and at home.
Comments / 0