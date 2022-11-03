Big changes already taking shape at The Colony Hotel in Kennebunkport, Maine

Greetings! Welcome to the first Friday of November and to another dispatch from your Coast Star connection. It’s good to be back in touch with you after a week off from the newsletter beat.

With all the political ads on television, the flyers in your mailbox, and the candidates knocking on your doors, you might think it’s all-election-all-the-time right now, and you would be right. But there have been some other stories too since we last met, and I’m happy to share some of them with you today. Before you cast your ballot on Tuesday, take a break from all the noise and enjoy these stories . . .

Big Changes at The Colony

The Colony Hotel has been a treasured and iconic landmark in Kennebunkport for decades. The hotel is currently undergoing a major renovation, and some of the big changes already have taken shape on the site’s northern campus. Here’s how John Martin, a managing partner at the hotel, believes the changes will have a positive impact on both guests and members of the Kennebunkport community.

Drumming up the gold

If you were in Sanford last Saturday night, you no doubt heard a lot of sirens and wondered what was going on. Rest assured, there was not an emergency. Instead, there was a celebration: police officers and firefighters were escorting the Sanford High School Marching Band back into town as it made its triumphant return from the Maine Band Directors’ Association’s annual finals competition in Biddeford. Led by Hailey Francoeur, the talented band members brought home gold medals for their outstanding performance that evening. When you read about the theme they chose for their performance, you’ll agree the band lived up to it.

It's the Pete Levasseur Fall Classic from now on

More heartwarming news out of Sanford. Last month, the Sanford Soccer Association officially named its annual Columbus Day Weekend tournament after Pete Levasseur, one of the organization’s founders and a dedicated volunteer for decades. The honor was a complete surprise to Levasseur – you’re sure to get a “kick” out of how his colleagues in the Sanford Soccer Association managed to get him to report to Shaw’s Field early on a Saturday morning for the ceremony.

The wheels on the (clean) bus go 'round and 'round . . .

A cool $4.3 million can buy a lot of school buses – clean ones that are healthier for students, drivers and anyone else who regularly comes into contact with those long, yellow vehicles throughout the academic year.

On Monday, Oct. 31, the regional director of the Environmental Protection Agency paid a visit to Wells Junior High School, where he announced that the Biden Administration had awarded the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District $4.3 million to go toward the purchases of 11 “clean” buses to bring kids to and from school each day. Local educators and state officials – as well as a student dedicated to environmentalism – also spoke at the ceremony. Later in the day, WOCSD Superintendent James Daly mentioned when he hopes to see these new buses appearing on local routes to school.

Barbecue, anyone?

A new eatery, Smoke BBQ, is expected to open on York Street in Kennebunk later this month and spice up the local dining scene. During a recent interview, Josh Maynard, the owner and head chef of the restaurant, described the kind of delicious treats he’ll be offering on the menu. If this article does not make your mouth water, then nothing will.

