State College, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jalen Pickett, Andrew Funk lead Penn State past Winthrop

STATE COLLEGE — Jalen Pickett scored 23 points, Andrew Funk added 22 and Penn State opened the season with a school record 18 3-pointers and a 93-68 win over Winthrop on Monday. Myles Dread added 12 points, and Seth Lundy had 10 for the Nittany Lions, who went 18...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kaytron Allen, Nicholas Singleton help No. 16 Penn State run past Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton gave No. 16 Penn State a knockout ground game Saturday. The combination was too much for Indiana. Allen ran for 86 yards and a season-high three scores, Singleton added 73 yards rushing and another touchdown and the two freshmen helped the Nittany Lions rout the Hoosiers, 45-14.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

