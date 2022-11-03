BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton gave No. 16 Penn State a knockout ground game Saturday. The combination was too much for Indiana. Allen ran for 86 yards and a season-high three scores, Singleton added 73 yards rushing and another touchdown and the two freshmen helped the Nittany Lions rout the Hoosiers, 45-14.

