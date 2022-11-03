ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

‘Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,’ Be Dallas’ ‘Savior’ - Michael Irvin

FRISCO - The concept of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys seems to be growing on Cowboys Nation ... and OBJ is warming to the idea as well. “I would love to see Odell on the Cowboys, but even bigger than that, I guarantee you that Odell would love to see Odell on the Cowboys,'' said Dallas icon Michael Irvin as he appeared on “Pardon My Take.” "Odell to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.''
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Applauds New Teammate LeBron James For This Skill

Los Angeles Lakers starting small forward Troy Brown Jr. seems like he's been a fan of teammate LeBron James's game for a good long while. Specifically, the 6'6" swingman truly appears to appreciate the way the 18-time All-Star forward can read the floor, often making predictive passes that are predicated on an intimate knowledge of teammates' abilities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Lose Road Battle With Detroit Pistons, 112-103

Oklahoma City squared off with their eastern conference counterparts, the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena to mark the tenth game played on their schedule. The Thunder would lose their fifth game of the season, 103-112, despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring an efficient 33 and despite holding the Pistons to 41.9% shooting.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

NBA Panic Meter: Kawhi, Warriors and Timberwolves

Checking the panic meter on Kawhi Leonard, the Warriors and the Timberwolves. Oh, I’m very concerned at this point. Had my hand on the alarm when the Clips recently decided to sit him for both games of a back-to-back, out of an abundance of caution. Now that they’ve deemed him out indefinitely, I’m completely concerned, and honestly feel like I erred in picking them to come out of the West. And that’s not a great feeling three weeks into the season!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks

Last night the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98. Not only were the Bucks the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA, but the Hawks were without Trae Young. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Monday night's game. Defense. As we discussed in yesterday's four keys to victory,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Tri-City Herald

Jaden Springer Lays Out Goals for Improvement in G League

Philadelphia 76ers’ 2021 first-round pick Jaden Springer hasn’t seen the court much with the main roster during his sophomore effort. While Springer appeared in two games so far this season, he’s seen the floor for a little over four minutes across 11 games. As the 20-year-old guard...
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Is Patrick Beverley Toast?

Patrick Beverley, nominally a 3-and-D defender who seems to have misplaced the "3" side of that equation, is the team's current starting point guard when healthy. He's grappling with a non-COVID-19 illness at present and will miss his second straight game for Los Angeles, a probable defeat to the Utah Jazz, tonight.
Tri-City Herald

Sean McVay Addresses Rams’ Super Bowl ‘Hangover’

What a difference a year makes. One season ago, the Los Angeles Rams held a 7-1 record through eight games, riding high with an explosive offense spearheaded by quarterback Matthew Stafford. Even with a winless November, Los Angeles finished the regular season at 12-5 before running the table in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Final NFL Week 9 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season began with another impressive win by the Philadelphia Eagles, who improved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history, and ended with the Baltimore Ravens handling the New Orleans Saints on Monday night to move to 6-3. The Ravens, who the Dolphins...
FLORIDA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Lou Anarumo Offers Update on Bengals Star Defensive Tackle DJ Reader

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader continues to make progress and could be cleared for practice after the bye week. "I hope so, I think he's on track," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said on Tuesday. "I saw him running around out there this morning. Hopefully it keeps trending that way."
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Top Uncommitted College Basketball Prospects of the 2023 Class

For most of the top high school basketball seniors in the country, kicking off the NCAA’s Early Signing Period Wednesday will be festive, with small parties, photo ops and social media posts reinforcing their allegiance to their respective college by signing a national letter of intent. Still, for top...
COLORADO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 9: Live Game Updates

The NFC West division-leading Seattle Seahawks travel south to the desert on Sunday to take on division cellar-dweller Arizona at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Both teams have surprised this season, but for different reasons. The Seahawks currently lead their division at 5-3 while the Cardinals have disappointed fans and the rest of the NFL of late with a 3-5 record.
SEATTLE, WA

