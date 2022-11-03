FRISCO - The concept of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys seems to be growing on Cowboys Nation ... and OBJ is warming to the idea as well. “I would love to see Odell on the Cowboys, but even bigger than that, I guarantee you that Odell would love to see Odell on the Cowboys,'' said Dallas icon Michael Irvin as he appeared on “Pardon My Take.” "Odell to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.''

