Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Chicken Sandwich Deals on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Here are 22 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away 3 million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Tri-City Herald
‘Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,’ Be Dallas’ ‘Savior’ - Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The concept of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys seems to be growing on Cowboys Nation ... and OBJ is warming to the idea as well. “I would love to see Odell on the Cowboys, but even bigger than that, I guarantee you that Odell would love to see Odell on the Cowboys,'' said Dallas icon Michael Irvin as he appeared on “Pardon My Take.” "Odell to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.''
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Applauds New Teammate LeBron James For This Skill
Los Angeles Lakers starting small forward Troy Brown Jr. seems like he's been a fan of teammate LeBron James's game for a good long while. Specifically, the 6'6" swingman truly appears to appreciate the way the 18-time All-Star forward can read the floor, often making predictive passes that are predicated on an intimate knowledge of teammates' abilities.
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Lose Road Battle With Detroit Pistons, 112-103
Oklahoma City squared off with their eastern conference counterparts, the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena to mark the tenth game played on their schedule. The Thunder would lose their fifth game of the season, 103-112, despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring an efficient 33 and despite holding the Pistons to 41.9% shooting.
Tri-City Herald
David Stockton prepared to give the Fort Wayne Mad Ants playmaking at the point guard position
FORT WAYNE — The first thought that crosses the mind of many when they see David Stockton's name is about his father, John, a 10-time NBA All-Star and Hall Of Famer. David is aware of that, and having his dad as a resource has been helpful for the point guard during his own career.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ fans witness something they have never seen before during a game
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough night overall, to say the least. The offense started okay, while the defense played badly. Then, the offense slowed down, and was bad at times, while the defense was great, and that is kind of how the game ended as well. When I...
Michael Strahan’s Reaction to Terry Bradshaw’s Bizarre Remark on Live TV Has Twitter Talking
Terry Bradshaw made a rather unsettling comment during the FOX’s NFL Sunday show, and Michael Strahan’s reaction to the remark has gone viral. While talking about the upcoming Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks divisional matchup, the Hall of Fame quarterback made a questionable remark which prompted strong reactions from his fellow co-hosts.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Twitter Showing Impatience After Loss to the Portland Trail Blazers
The Miami Heat took a 107-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. The Heat blew another lead in the fourth quarter. They were up by 10 points with five and a half minutes left but let the lead slip from under them. Heat fans discussed this recurring theme after the loss.
Top NFL German players ever: Two former Patriots lead list
MUNICH (AP) — Germany’s influence on the NFL dates back to the league’s early days when the Nesser brothers played for the Columbus Panhandles. The NFL maintains a list of 84 players who were born in Germany and played at least one regular-season game. Many of them,...
Tri-City Herald
NBA Panic Meter: Kawhi, Warriors and Timberwolves
Checking the panic meter on Kawhi Leonard, the Warriors and the Timberwolves. Oh, I’m very concerned at this point. Had my hand on the alarm when the Clips recently decided to sit him for both games of a back-to-back, out of an abundance of caution. Now that they’ve deemed him out indefinitely, I’m completely concerned, and honestly feel like I erred in picking them to come out of the West. And that’s not a great feeling three weeks into the season!
Tri-City Herald
Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks
Last night the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98. Not only were the Bucks the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA, but the Hawks were without Trae Young. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Monday night's game. Defense. As we discussed in yesterday's four keys to victory,...
Tri-City Herald
Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. Would ‘Look Pretty Good’ With Cowboys Star on Helmet
Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys continues to gain momentum. Amongst oddsmakers, who now post the Cowboys as the favorite to land the highly coveted receiver. With Michael Irvin, who is guaranteeing Beckham signs in Dallas. With Mike McCarthy, who gave the free agent an "excellent" scouting report on Monday at The Star.
Tri-City Herald
Jaden Springer Lays Out Goals for Improvement in G League
Philadelphia 76ers’ 2021 first-round pick Jaden Springer hasn’t seen the court much with the main roster during his sophomore effort. While Springer appeared in two games so far this season, he’s seen the floor for a little over four minutes across 11 games. As the 20-year-old guard...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Is Patrick Beverley Toast?
Patrick Beverley, nominally a 3-and-D defender who seems to have misplaced the "3" side of that equation, is the team's current starting point guard when healthy. He's grappling with a non-COVID-19 illness at present and will miss his second straight game for Los Angeles, a probable defeat to the Utah Jazz, tonight.
Tri-City Herald
Sean McVay Addresses Rams’ Super Bowl ‘Hangover’
What a difference a year makes. One season ago, the Los Angeles Rams held a 7-1 record through eight games, riding high with an explosive offense spearheaded by quarterback Matthew Stafford. Even with a winless November, Los Angeles finished the regular season at 12-5 before running the table in the...
Tri-City Herald
Micah Parsons Second-Best On Defense? Cowboys vs. Patriots Matthew Judon for NFL MVP?
FRISCO - In Dallas, this is considered a no-brainer: Micah Parsons is the best defensive player in the NFL, maybe its best player, maybe so much so that he should leapfrog right over being NFL Defensive Player of the Year - a category in which he finished second last season as a rookie - and join a cadre of QBs as MVP finalists.
Tri-City Herald
The Wildest Quotes From Jim Irsay, Jeff Saturday’s Colts Press Conference
On Monday, the Colts fired head coach Frank Reich, and named former player and current ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as his interim replacement. It was, to say the least, a puzzling decision. Saturday spent 13 years with the Colts as a player before transitioning to a media role. He’s never...
Tri-City Herald
Final NFL Week 9 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles
Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season began with another impressive win by the Philadelphia Eagles, who improved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history, and ended with the Baltimore Ravens handling the New Orleans Saints on Monday night to move to 6-3. The Ravens, who the Dolphins...
Tri-City Herald
Lou Anarumo Offers Update on Bengals Star Defensive Tackle DJ Reader
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader continues to make progress and could be cleared for practice after the bye week. "I hope so, I think he's on track," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said on Tuesday. "I saw him running around out there this morning. Hopefully it keeps trending that way."
Tri-City Herald
Top Uncommitted College Basketball Prospects of the 2023 Class
For most of the top high school basketball seniors in the country, kicking off the NCAA’s Early Signing Period Wednesday will be festive, with small parties, photo ops and social media posts reinforcing their allegiance to their respective college by signing a national letter of intent. Still, for top...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 9: Live Game Updates
The NFC West division-leading Seattle Seahawks travel south to the desert on Sunday to take on division cellar-dweller Arizona at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Both teams have surprised this season, but for different reasons. The Seahawks currently lead their division at 5-3 while the Cardinals have disappointed fans and the rest of the NFL of late with a 3-5 record.
Comments / 0