Saratoga Springs, NY

wamc.org

In Albany County, Bethlehem voters to decide whether town should buy 307 farmland acres Tuesday

Voters in the Albany County town of Bethlehem will vote Tuesday on whether to preserve more than 300 acres of farmland and open space in Glenmont and Selkirk. Democratic Town Supervisor David VanLuven says approval of Proposition 2 would allow the town to spend nearly $3 million dollars to purchase 307 acres of land that would then be "protected forever," reserved for agriculture and open space.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday. It happened near the intersection of State Street and Cleveland Avenue around 4 p.m. The Rutland City Police say they responded to the area and found a car that crashed...
RUTLAND, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Queensbury Hotel finishes heated patio

Despite an unseasonably warm few days, winter is coming, and the Queensbury Hotel has gotten prepared just in time. As of the weekend, the hotel has finished a project to add radiant heating out front, to keep diners happy all through the winter.
QUEENSBURY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Commissioner Sanghvi: Broken Promises, No Answers

I attended the November 1 Saratoga Springs City Council meeting attempting one more time to get answers to questions about the city's proposed 2023 Comprehensive Budget. Along with the city's charter and its comprehensive plan, the Saratoga Springs Comprehensive Budget is one of our key documents. The budget will determine what services the city will provide its citizens and what its citizens will be required to pay for these services. It will directly impact every household in Saratoga Springs.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
RUTLAND, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Road closure in Glenville

NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) will close Freemans Bridge Road on November 15, 16 and 17. The closure will allow CSX transportation to fix the rail crossing just north of Lowes.
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Crews respond to house fire in Waterford

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews were on scene at a house fire overnight on Sunday. Waterford Fire Chief, Donald Baldwin, said the house is extremely damaged on the roof and second floor. Fire crews managed to maintain the fire to the house, which is located on the corner of 3rd and South Streets. Damage […]
WATERFORD, NY
Hot 99.1

Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good

For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

