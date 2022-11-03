Read full article on original website
National Grid to begin gas service work in Glens Falls
National Grid will begin gas service work within the City of Glens Falls, starting on Tuesday.
In Albany County, Bethlehem voters to decide whether town should buy 307 farmland acres Tuesday
Voters in the Albany County town of Bethlehem will vote Tuesday on whether to preserve more than 300 acres of farmland and open space in Glenmont and Selkirk. Democratic Town Supervisor David VanLuven says approval of Proposition 2 would allow the town to spend nearly $3 million dollars to purchase 307 acres of land that would then be "protected forever," reserved for agriculture and open space.
Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday. It happened near the intersection of State Street and Cleveland Avenue around 4 p.m. The Rutland City Police say they responded to the area and found a car that crashed...
Traffic Alert! Clifton Park Construction All Week in Already Congested Area!
There has been a lot of construction in the area of Exit 9 in Clifton Park for quite some time. The major rebuilding of the Sitterly Road overpass was the main reason. The construction of Sitterly Road was completed early but there is still more to be done. This week, construction continues.
'An Egregious Betrayal Of Trust': Albany Teacher Admits To Hiding Camera In Staff Bathroom
A New York middle school teacher is facing years in prison after admitting that he hid a camera inside of a staff bathroom. Albany County resident Patrick Morgan, age 58, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance Friday, Nov. 4, in Albany County court. Prosecutors said...
Community credits firefighters after Waterford blaze
Fire crews in Waterford are receiving an outpouring of support from the community after battling a large structure fire early Sunday morning.
Troy man convicted after Montgomery County police pursuit
A Troy man has been convicted on seven counts in connection to a police pursuit in Montgomery County.
Queensbury Hotel finishes heated patio
Despite an unseasonably warm few days, winter is coming, and the Queensbury Hotel has gotten prepared just in time. As of the weekend, the hotel has finished a project to add radiant heating out front, to keep diners happy all through the winter.
Injured hiker rescued on Kane Mountain Fire Tower trail
Members of the Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Company and the SAVAC responded to a report of an injured hiker.
North Adams pizza restaurant closed due to flooding
Ramuntos Brick Oven Pizza in North Adams has been closed as of November 5 due to flooding within the restaurant. Ramuntos posted on its Facebook stating they have no idea what caused extensive damage to the restaurant or when they will be reopneing.
Police conduct underage drinking detail in Saratoga County
Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Saratoga County, scoping out 16 businesses.
Lake George mountain road closing for the season
Every year, Lake George's Prospect Mountain opens up to drivers, with Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway creating a path to cruise up and get a look at the lake and the Adirondacks. As the seasons change, that road is getting ready to close.
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
Commissioner Sanghvi: Broken Promises, No Answers
I attended the November 1 Saratoga Springs City Council meeting attempting one more time to get answers to questions about the city's proposed 2023 Comprehensive Budget. Along with the city's charter and its comprehensive plan, the Saratoga Springs Comprehensive Budget is one of our key documents. The budget will determine what services the city will provide its citizens and what its citizens will be required to pay for these services. It will directly impact every household in Saratoga Springs.
Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
Road closure in Glenville
NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) will close Freemans Bridge Road on November 15, 16 and 17. The closure will allow CSX transportation to fix the rail crossing just north of Lowes.
Crews respond to house fire in Waterford
WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews were on scene at a house fire overnight on Sunday. Waterford Fire Chief, Donald Baldwin, said the house is extremely damaged on the roof and second floor. Fire crews managed to maintain the fire to the house, which is located on the corner of 3rd and South Streets. Damage […]
Green Island man accused of puncturing Black family’s tire in hate crime
A Green Island man is a facing a felony criminal mischief charge as a hate crime. Police arrested Matthew Novak. He is now at the Albany County Jail without bail. Police tell NewsChannel 13 they received a complaint Saturday that someone punctured a car tire, causing it to become flat.
Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good
For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
53rd Annual Holiday Parade announcements coming soon
Major announcements regarding the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade will be made on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park.
