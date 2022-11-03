Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Evander Holyfield upsets Mike Tyson
1912 — The lateral pass is used as an offensive weapon for the first time by Worcester Tech coach William F. Carney. Carney’s team beats Amherst 14-13. 1946 — Second-ranked Notre Dame fights to a 0-0 tie with No. 1 Army at Yankee Stadium to snap the Cadets’ 25-game winning streak. The Irish defense holds Army’s running backs Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis to a combined 79 yards.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 17 ARIZONA 117, NICHOLLS STATE 75
Percentages: FG .403, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Thomas 4-4, Nelson 1-1, Jones 1-2, Spencer 1-4, Del Cadia 0-1, Huffman 0-1, White 0-1, Littles 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Littles). Turnovers: 16 (Jones 3, Spencer 3, Amir-Paul 2, Huffman 2, Littles 2, Nelson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Wisconsin 58, Milwaukee 49
WISCONSIN (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 31.579, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (LaBarbera 1-3, Schramek 1-4, Wilke 1-6, Ellew 1-2, Williams 0-1, Douglass 0-3, Porter 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams 2, Pospisilova 1, Schramek 1, Douglass 1) Turnovers: 16 (Williams 5, Douglass 5, LaBarbera 2, Team 2, Pospisilova 1, Schramek 1)
USF AD Won’t Rule Out Any Candidates When Asked About Gruden
The Bulls fired their coach after a 1–8 start to the season and are now seeking a replacement.
Porterville Recorder
Giants' McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston.
Porterville Recorder
NEW MEXICO STATE 101, NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS 52
Percentages: FG .294, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Rodgers 3-11, Ileleji 2-5, Archuleta 1-5, Chavez 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Hill 0-1, Sanchez 0-2, Coleman 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Coleman 5, Archuleta 3, Chavez, Freeman, Hill, Ileleji, Okwarabizie, Rodgers). Steals: 7 (Rodgers 3,...
From Bezos to Ryan Reynolds, $16 Billion Worth of Teams Are Stoking Buyers
Scarcity brings desirability. Consider: there are some 2,700 billionaires in the world. That’s an elite group, but every one of them could own an apartment overlooking Central Park, dock their megayacht in Monaco and secure a reservation at Denmark’s Noma. But there are only 32 NFL owners and just 32 NHL franchises. The NBA and MLB are slightly more exclusive, at 30 teams each. Then there are maybe a dozen top-notch soccer clubs with global fanbases. Even among the nine-zero crowd, only a sliver can get themselves onto the other side of sports’ velvet rope. “These are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, so you’re...
Porterville Recorder
Bradley 93, Wis.-Parkside 59
WIS.-PARKSIDE (0-1) Brown 1-4 2-2 4, O'Rourke 6-10 0-0 13, Simpson 5-8 4-4 16, Bello 3-9 0-0 7, Palmer 1-5 0-0 2, Ivan 1-2 0-0 3, Fajana 3-8 0-0 6, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Hamilton 1-2 1-2 3, Myre 0-1 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0, Tousana 0-2 0-0 0, Ambrose 1-1 0-0 3, Monestime 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 7-8 59.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. St....
Porterville Recorder
Utah 89, LIU 48
LIU (0-1) Delancy 1-4 0-0 2, Fall 0-4 0-0 0, Burns 2-6 0-1 4, Johnson 3-8 0-0 6, Wood 3-10 4-5 11, Cook 3-7 0-0 7, Greene 0-4 2-4 2, Maletic 2-6 1-1 6, Ndiaye 5-9 0-0 10, Crawford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 7-11 48. UTAH (1-0) Be.Carlson 0-4...
Comments / 0