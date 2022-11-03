ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Today in Sports History-Evander Holyfield upsets Mike Tyson

1912 — The lateral pass is used as an offensive weapon for the first time by Worcester Tech coach William F. Carney. Carney’s team beats Amherst 14-13. 1946 — Second-ranked Notre Dame fights to a 0-0 tie with No. 1 Army at Yankee Stadium to snap the Cadets’ 25-game winning streak. The Irish defense holds Army’s running backs Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis to a combined 79 yards.
NO. 17 ARIZONA 117, NICHOLLS STATE 75

Percentages: FG .403, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Thomas 4-4, Nelson 1-1, Jones 1-2, Spencer 1-4, Del Cadia 0-1, Huffman 0-1, White 0-1, Littles 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Littles). Turnovers: 16 (Jones 3, Spencer 3, Amir-Paul 2, Huffman 2, Littles 2, Nelson 2,...
Wisconsin 58, Milwaukee 49

WISCONSIN (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 31.579, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (LaBarbera 1-3, Schramek 1-4, Wilke 1-6, Ellew 1-2, Williams 0-1, Douglass 0-3, Porter 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams 2, Pospisilova 1, Schramek 1, Douglass 1) Turnovers: 16 (Williams 5, Douglass 5, LaBarbera 2, Team 2, Pospisilova 1, Schramek 1)
Giants' McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston.
NEW MEXICO STATE 101, NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS 52

Percentages: FG .294, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Rodgers 3-11, Ileleji 2-5, Archuleta 1-5, Chavez 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Hill 0-1, Sanchez 0-2, Coleman 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Coleman 5, Archuleta 3, Chavez, Freeman, Hill, Ileleji, Okwarabizie, Rodgers). Steals: 7 (Rodgers 3,...
From Bezos to Ryan Reynolds, $16 Billion Worth of Teams Are Stoking Buyers

Scarcity brings desirability. Consider: there are some 2,700 billionaires in the world. That’s an elite group, but every one of them could own an apartment overlooking Central Park, dock their megayacht in Monaco and secure a reservation at Denmark’s Noma. But there are only 32 NFL owners and just 32 NHL franchises. The NBA and MLB are slightly more exclusive, at 30 teams each. Then there are maybe a dozen top-notch soccer clubs with global fanbases. Even among the nine-zero crowd, only a sliver can get themselves onto the other side of sports’ velvet rope. “These are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, so you’re...
Bradley 93, Wis.-Parkside 59

WIS.-PARKSIDE (0-1) Brown 1-4 2-2 4, O'Rourke 6-10 0-0 13, Simpson 5-8 4-4 16, Bello 3-9 0-0 7, Palmer 1-5 0-0 2, Ivan 1-2 0-0 3, Fajana 3-8 0-0 6, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Hamilton 1-2 1-2 3, Myre 0-1 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0, Tousana 0-2 0-0 0, Ambrose 1-1 0-0 3, Monestime 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 7-8 59.
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. St....
Utah 89, LIU 48

LIU (0-1) Delancy 1-4 0-0 2, Fall 0-4 0-0 0, Burns 2-6 0-1 4, Johnson 3-8 0-0 6, Wood 3-10 4-5 11, Cook 3-7 0-0 7, Greene 0-4 2-4 2, Maletic 2-6 1-1 6, Ndiaye 5-9 0-0 10, Crawford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 7-11 48. UTAH (1-0) Be.Carlson 0-4...
