Comedy show among top events this weekend in Sioux Falls: Here's what to do

With the calendar turning over to November, events are already in full swing, highlighted by an All-Native American Stand-up Comedy Show.

While it's not quite December yet, Christmas festivities are already launching. And, a Platinum-award-winning rap star will pay a visit to Sioux Falls this weekend.

Here are five things to do this weekend in the area:

All Native American Stand-up Comedy Show

In honor of National Indigenous People's Month, Boss' Comedy will host an all-Native American Stand-Up Comedy Show on Friday.

Comedians will include Rob "The Rez Reporter" Fairbanks, Johnny R, Trish Cook and On the 1s N 2s Crimspree. The event will be held by Nightshield.

Tickets for the event are $16 individually or $95 for a table of seven. Tickets can be purchased online at store.thecollectiveeffortsunion.com, or at the venue. Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. Boss' Comedy Club is located at 215 S. Main St., in Tea.

Benson's Flea Market

Nearly two-thirds of the products at the Benson's Flea Market consist of antiques and collectibles, making for "a collector's dream." It's the second one of the year and will be held on the first full weekend of every month going through April.

The event calls itself the "longest-running flea market in South Dakota." The flea market features anywhere from 90 to 140 exhibitors, filling the 30,000-square-foot north room of the Expo Building located on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Benson's Flea Market opens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission for the event is $2.50 for adults, while children under the age of 12 will receive free admission. More information can be found on the Benson Flea Market Facebook page.

Kevin Gates

Platinum recording artist Kevin Gates will take the stage at the Sioux Falls Arena on Friday night as part of his Big Lyfe Tour.

Along with Gates, Kid Ink, Denham and Birdsall will perform. Doors open at 7 p.m., with music starting at 7:30. Tickets range from $39 to $99 on Ticketmaster.

Christmas Open House at Junk in the Trunk

With Halloween behind us, it's just in time for another celebration: Christmas.

This weekend, Junk In The Trunk will host a Christmas Open House. There will be Christmas decorations and gifts. There are also prizes that will be given out including Dixie Belle Paint Gift Bags, Wise Owl Gift Bags, Swan Creek Candles and gift cards.

The Christmas Open House will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

ABATE Chili Cook-Off

A Brotherhood of Awareness, Training and Education (ABATE) will be hosting a chill cookoff.

At The Red Eye Bar, ABATE will host a $5 tasting option. It's free to enter in to the event, and there will be prizes for the hottest, most unique and best chili. There will also be a silent auction and a split-the-pot drawing.

The event will be held at The Red Eye Bar on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. ABATE will also host a meeting at the event. More information on the Chili Cook-Off can be found on their Facebook page.