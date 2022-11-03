ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

A (happy) proposal on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Ahmad Hosman surprised the love of his life on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade recently when — on bended knee — he asked her to marry him. A smiling Qaderi said, “Yes!” and sealed the deal with a kiss. Hosman’s best friend Mansoor...
BROOKLYN, NY
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

‘CONCEALED CARRY’ LAW ESSENTIALLY BLOCKED, INCLUDING ‘GOOD CHARACTER’ REQUIREMENT: A large segment of New York’s concealed carry law has been blocked from enforcement as part of a legal challenge by members of Gun Owners of America, according to a Spectrum news report that broke Monday night. U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby not only blocked the power of officials to require people to submit social media data when applying for a concealed carry permit, and blocked a ban of concealed guns in public parks, but also removed the requirement that applicants prove they are of “good moral character.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
At St. Joseph’s University, soccer is the international language

He teaches Spanish at Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School, and he speaks fluent French. Together, they do their talking on the soccer pitch for Brooklyn’s St. Joseph’s University. Adam Brunengo just completed his fourth season as head coach of the Bears after a very successful nine-year run as...
BROOKLYN, NY
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month

A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
26 Cars Stolen From NYC Dealership in Single Night

Cops are trying to track down more than two dozen cars stolen in a single night from a dealership in Queens. Twenty-six vehicles went missing between 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday from the business on Queens Boulevard in Maspeth, the NYPD said. The suspects behind the mass car...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
NEWARK, NJ
Man dies after being shot in head by his mother during clash in their Brooklyn home

A 28-year-old man died after being shot in the head by his mother during a clash in their Brooklyn home, police said Tuesday. Cops responding to a report of shots fired found Christopher Jenkins sitting outside his apartment building on Pacific St. near Utica Ave. in Crown Heights about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 12 with two gunshot wounds to the head, cops said. “My mother shot me,” Jenkins told ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Two women wounded in Harlem shooting, NYPD says

Two women were shot and wounded during a late-night clash in Harlem, police said Saturday. The women were standing on W. 143rd St. near Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. outside NYCHA’s Samuel Houses about 11 p.m. Friday when a group of men in ski masks opened fire from across the street. One woman, 35, was shot in the left shoulder, cops said. The second woman, 19, was shot four times in the arm and ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
RUTHERFORD, NJ
Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night

A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
JERSEY CITY, NJ

