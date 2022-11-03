Read full article on original website
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A (happy) proposal on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Ahmad Hosman surprised the love of his life on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade recently when — on bended knee — he asked her to marry him. A smiling Qaderi said, “Yes!” and sealed the deal with a kiss. Hosman’s best friend Mansoor...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, November 8, 2022
‘CONCEALED CARRY’ LAW ESSENTIALLY BLOCKED, INCLUDING ‘GOOD CHARACTER’ REQUIREMENT: A large segment of New York’s concealed carry law has been blocked from enforcement as part of a legal challenge by members of Gun Owners of America, according to a Spectrum news report that broke Monday night. U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby not only blocked the power of officials to require people to submit social media data when applying for a concealed carry permit, and blocked a ban of concealed guns in public parks, but also removed the requirement that applicants prove they are of “good moral character.”
Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash
TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
At St. Joseph’s University, soccer is the international language
He teaches Spanish at Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School, and he speaks fluent French. Together, they do their talking on the soccer pitch for Brooklyn’s St. Joseph’s University. Adam Brunengo just completed his fourth season as head coach of the Bears after a very successful nine-year run as...
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
26 Cars Stolen From NYC Dealership in Single Night
Cops are trying to track down more than two dozen cars stolen in a single night from a dealership in Queens. Twenty-six vehicles went missing between 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday from the business on Queens Boulevard in Maspeth, the NYPD said. The suspects behind the mass car...
NYPD: Dead man found in freezer by employees in Brooklyn
Police say a 33-year-old man was found dead inside a walk-in freezer in Brooklyn.
Man still in Coney Island Hospital gown fatally struck on Belt Parkway
A man dressed in a Coney Island Hospital gown with his admitting bracelets still on was fatally struck by a car as he tried to cross the Belt Parkway on Friday morning.
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
Family of Brooklyn man killed by police wants clip of incident removed from Zeldin political ad
The family of a Brooklyn man who was shot and killed back in 2018 is calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for airing an ad that shows the man’s final moments.
Man dies after being shot in head by his mother during clash in their Brooklyn home
A 28-year-old man died after being shot in the head by his mother during a clash in their Brooklyn home, police said Tuesday. Cops responding to a report of shots fired found Christopher Jenkins sitting outside his apartment building on Pacific St. near Utica Ave. in Crown Heights about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 12 with two gunshot wounds to the head, cops said. “My mother shot me,” Jenkins told ...
Two women wounded in Harlem shooting, NYPD says
Two women were shot and wounded during a late-night clash in Harlem, police said Saturday. The women were standing on W. 143rd St. near Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. outside NYCHA’s Samuel Houses about 11 p.m. Friday when a group of men in ski masks opened fire from across the street. One woman, 35, was shot in the left shoulder, cops said. The second woman, 19, was shot four times in the arm and ...
NYPD searches for teen Bronx girl missing since Thursday
Officers say 14-year-old Anjelysse Gonzalez was last seen leaving Lehman High School on Thursday around 11 a.m.
Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night
A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
'In over my head:' Ex-Sussex County petting zoo owner sentenced in animal cruelty case
A besmirched former Sussex County petting zoo owner was sentenced on Thursday to one-year probation for failing to care for hundreds of piglets, many who later died, closing out an animal cruelty case that drew response from local and state authorities. Dennis Sugar, 49, who moved to South Carolina after...
Police: Suspect of fatal Brooklyn shooting was victim's mother
The NYPD revealed Tuesday the suspect of a fatal Brooklyn shooting in October is the victim's mother.
Comments / 0