Read full article on original website
Related
See what Anderson Cooper found in his mom's things after her death
Anderson Cooper discusses how grieving his mother spurred the idea for the new CNN podcast "All There Is with Anderson Cooper."
Judge Judy Explains Why Justin Bieber Is 'Scared to Death' of Her
Judge Judy Sheindlin, known to many as simply Judge Judy, is celebrating the premiere of Season 2 of Judy Justice, her reality show, by sharing some secrets about her former neighbor, Justin Bieber. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the 80-year-old family court judge said of Bieber, "He's scared to...
Former "SNL" Cast Member Chris Redd Got Real About Why Kanye West's Pro-Trump "SNL" Rant Was "Bullshit"
“I remember the dress rehearsal where he tried his dress rehearsal version of that, and I heard it, but there was music playing still so people were, like, sitting there and vibing."
‘The Voice’: John Legend says Cara Brindisi was ‘flawless’ but singer sent home
Even after having more than just positive feedback on her knockout round performance, Worcester’s Cara Brindisi will not continue in “The Voice” competition. Brindisi’s performance was the first knockout round to air on the show on Monday, Nov. 7. She was paired with fellow Team Gwen contestants Justin Aaron and Kayla Von Der Heide.
Robert Downey Jr. Just Debuted His Bald Head After Allowing His Kids To Shave Off His Hair
Robert Downey Jr. buzzed his head for his upcoming role in The Sympathizer.
Flatland Cavalry’s “If We Said Goodbye” Is Yet Another Shining Example Of Incredible, But Sad, Songwriting
Man, is Flatland Cavalry good or what? Even in a lineup as stacked as Greenville Country Music Fest, they were clear stand outs with the easy on the ears, heavy on the heart attitude and top tier song craftmanship. Cleto and the band are undoubtedly some of the best and most gracious people out there, hanging with us for awhile, sharing some of their wisdom, and absolutely going beyond every definition of Humble Folks in the dictionary. They just released […] The post Flatland Cavalry’s “If We Said Goodbye” Is Yet Another Shining Example Of Incredible, But Sad, Songwriting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Leslie Phillips, voice of Sorting Hat in ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies
Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy “Carry On” comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 98. His agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed Tuesday that Phillips died “peacefully at home”...
Whitney Houston Almost Played A Character On "Glee," And Ryan Murphy Explained Why It Didn't Happen
Ryan Murphy said he spoke to Whitney directly on the phone and told her it would be great for her to play a teacher, and Whitney gladly answered, "I agree."
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0