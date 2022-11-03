ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Judy Explains Why Justin Bieber Is 'Scared to Death' of Her

Judge Judy Sheindlin, known to many as simply Judge Judy, is celebrating the premiere of Season 2 of Judy Justice, her reality show, by sharing some secrets about her former neighbor, Justin Bieber. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the 80-year-old family court judge said of Bieber, "He's scared to...
FLORIDA STATE
Flatland Cavalry’s “If We Said Goodbye” Is Yet Another Shining Example Of Incredible, But Sad, Songwriting

Man, is Flatland Cavalry good or what? Even in a lineup as stacked as Greenville Country Music Fest, they were clear stand outs with the easy on the ears, heavy on the heart attitude and top tier song craftmanship. Cleto and the band are undoubtedly some of the best and most gracious people out there, hanging with us for awhile, sharing some of their wisdom, and absolutely going beyond every definition of Humble Folks in the dictionary. They just released […] The post Flatland Cavalry’s “If We Said Goodbye” Is Yet Another Shining Example Of Incredible, But Sad, Songwriting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GREENVILLE, SC
Springfield, MA
