ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 1

Related
KFVS12

Schmitt campaigns in Scott City Monday

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - State Attorney General Eric Schmitt was in southeast Missouri on Monday night, November 7. He’s campaigning for Roy Blunt’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Schmitt is taking on Democrat Trudy Bush Valentine. She campaigned in the St. Louis area on Monday. Valentine is...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Shorter days may increase deer collisions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As you set your clocks back this weekend, local conservation officials say your chances of hitting an animal while driving are going up, especially when it comes to deer. Conservation officers say the animals are active. The Missouri State HIghway Patrol released statistics that show...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Heartland Votes: General election guide

(KFVS) - The midterm general election is Tuesday, November 8. In Missouri and Illinois, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. You can find more information on election in Missouri here and in Illinois here. In Kentucky, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment

Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of hungry folks brought their appetite to a food truck rally held...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri, Illinois general election races

MO voters decide on everything from marijuana to rewriting the State Constitution | Ballot Breakdown. We have a look at what voters are deciding on in the Show-Me State. You can tune in at kfvs12.com/livestream. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash returns with help from Knights of Columbus. Updated: 3 hours ago.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Early morning camper fire in Cape Girardeau

MO voters decide on everything from marijuana to rewriting the State Constitution | Ballot Breakdown. We have a look at what voters are deciding on in the Show-Me State. You can tune in at kfvs12.com/livestream. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash returns with help from Knights of Columbus. Updated: 1 hour ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Ill. Democrats campaign in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution. That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7. Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

State’s Attorneys in Illinois sue to block the SAFE-T Act

(KFVS) - A bipartisan group of State’s Attorneys in Illinois are suing to block the Safe-T Act. A statement sent by the Pulaski County State’s Attorney includes the following:. “As the Chief Legal Officers of our respective Counties we swore to protect and defend the rule of law....
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Race for Missouri Senate Seat

For the first time since 2009, the Illinois Community College System recorded fall-to-fall enrollment growth. MO voters decide on everything from marijuana to rewriting the State Constitution | Ballot Breakdown. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. We have a look at what voters are deciding on in the Show-Me State. You...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

County clerks prepare for midterm general election

MO voters decide on everything from marijuana to rewriting the State Constitution | Ballot Breakdown. We have a look at what voters are deciding on in the Show-Me State. You can tune in at kfvs12.com/livestream. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash returns with help from Knights of Columbus. Updated: 4 hours ago.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Illinois reopens housing assistance program

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is more help available for Illinois homeowners who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Nov. 1, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) reopened the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF). The program uses funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help with mortgage...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Mo. law enforcement, fire, EMS agencies can apply for grant program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced the availability of up to $20,000 in grant funding for area law enforcement, fire services and EMS agencies. According to a release from the department, the three grants include:. Peace Officer Grant - $10 million in total grant...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

SIU plans Veterans Day commemoration

MO voters decide on everything from marijuana to rewriting the State Constitution | Ballot Breakdown. We have a look at what voters are deciding on in the Show-Me State. You can tune in at kfvs12.com/livestream. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash returns with help from Knights of Columbus. Updated: 4 hours ago.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Rand Paul campaigns in Paducah; Charles Booker campaigns in Louisville

MO voters decide on everything from marijuana to rewriting the State Constitution | Ballot Breakdown. We have a look at what voters are deciding on in the Show-Me State. You can tune in at kfvs12.com/livestream. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash returns with help from Knights of Columbus. Updated: 4 hours ago.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Small earthquake recorded near Bonne Terre, Mo.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in St. Francois County on Sunday, November 6. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered shortly after 12 p.m. approximately 2.6 miles east of Bonne Terre. No one has reported feeling the quake. To report feeling it...
BONNE TERRE, MO
KFVS12

Georgia chemical fire ‘under control’; evacuations lifted

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Fire officials say residents were being allowed to return home after firefighters made progress battling a fire burning at a chemical plant in Georgia. Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal says evacuation orders were being lifted Monday evening. “At this point we think everything is...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy