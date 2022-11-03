ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

linknky.com

Photos: The Great Bridal Chase 5k

If you were walking around Covington Sunday and noticed a bunch of brides running, don’t worry: There were no last-minute cancellation of nuptials (that we know of, anyway!). It was just the Great Bridal Chase 5k, where participants got dolled up to get their exercise on, then went to...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Winston Hill Drive in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Winston Hill Drive in Taylor Mill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WRBI Radio

Several departments battle Dearborn County structure fire

— Several departments were called to a structure fire on Covered Bridge Lane off State Road 46 in Dearborn County Monday afternoon. Firefighters from New Trenton, St. Leon, and Harrison, Ohio battled the flames. There’s no word on a cause, damage estimate, or if anyone was injured. New Trenton...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on River Road in Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. — Reports of a field fire on River Road in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HEBRON, KY
linknky.com

Covington’s Purrfect Day Cat Café celebrates two year anniversary

The Purrfect Day Cat Café in Covington is celebrating two years of kitten and cat adoptions throughout the weekend of Nov. 11-13. Purrfect Day is Northern Kentucky’s first cat café, which allows guests to grab a Pawfee, Meowcohol, or Pawstrie and then enter the kitty lounge to play and socialize with the feline friends.
COVINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

17-year-old Frankfort juvenile reported missing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 17-year-old juvenile from Frankfort has been reported missing. Jerry Lancaster is an autistic male last seen around West 4th Street. According to the Frankfort Police Department, he is known to be a frequent guest at the Access Men’s Shelter. He was last...
FRANKFORT, KY
WLWT 5

Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Dayton Kentucky smoke-free ordinance officially goes into effect

DAYTON, Ky. — Dayton, Kentucky officially became a smoke-free community on Sunday. The Dayton City Council passed a measure back in September prohibiting smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. According to city council, violators of the ordinance can be fined up to $50. Businesses that violate...
DAYTON, KY
Times Gazette

Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Deputies and the SWAT team were called to a home in Georgetown Saturday morning, according to Georgetown police. Officers say they were called to West Second Street around 10 a.m. for a man who was having an emotional mental emergency. When police arrived, they discovered that...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Campbell County, KY

No matter your mood, Campbell County offers a little bit of everything when it comes to attractions. It has thrilling destinations, lively entertainment, scenic sights, and more. It got its name from John Campbell, a Revolutionary war soldier and legislator who greatly contributed to the region. To this day, Campbell...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY

