WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Pike and Main streets in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Pike and Main streets in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
linknky.com
Photos: The Great Bridal Chase 5k
If you were walking around Covington Sunday and noticed a bunch of brides running, don’t worry: There were no last-minute cancellation of nuptials (that we know of, anyway!). It was just the Great Bridal Chase 5k, where participants got dolled up to get their exercise on, then went to...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Winston Hill Drive in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Winston Hill Drive in Taylor Mill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along the Brent Spence Bridge near downtown Cincinnati
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound I-75 at the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police presence on Observatory Circle in Mount Lookout
CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police presence on Observatory Circle in Mount Lookout. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WRBI Radio
Several departments battle Dearborn County structure fire
— Several departments were called to a structure fire on Covered Bridge Lane off State Road 46 in Dearborn County Monday afternoon. Firefighters from New Trenton, St. Leon, and Harrison, Ohio battled the flames. There’s no word on a cause, damage estimate, or if anyone was injured. New Trenton...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on I-71 at the Ridge Avenue exit in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on I-71 at the Ridge Avenue exit in Oakley. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on River Road in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Reports of a field fire on River Road in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
linknky.com
Covington’s Purrfect Day Cat Café celebrates two year anniversary
The Purrfect Day Cat Café in Covington is celebrating two years of kitten and cat adoptions throughout the weekend of Nov. 11-13. Purrfect Day is Northern Kentucky’s first cat café, which allows guests to grab a Pawfee, Meowcohol, or Pawstrie and then enter the kitty lounge to play and socialize with the feline friends.
WKRC
Police release more details about incident that closed Brent Spence Bridge for hours
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - More details are being released about what led police to shut down the Brent Spence Bridge for hours Saturday morning. Hamilton County police say officers had to tase a man who was reportedly armed with a gun. All lanes were shut down in both directions for...
fox56news.com
17-year-old Frankfort juvenile reported missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 17-year-old juvenile from Frankfort has been reported missing. Jerry Lancaster is an autistic male last seen around West 4th Street. According to the Frankfort Police Department, he is known to be a frequent guest at the Access Men’s Shelter. He was last...
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
WLWT 5
Dayton Kentucky smoke-free ordinance officially goes into effect
DAYTON, Ky. — Dayton, Kentucky officially became a smoke-free community on Sunday. The Dayton City Council passed a measure back in September prohibiting smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. According to city council, violators of the ordinance can be fined up to $50. Businesses that violate...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on Jefferson and West University Avenue in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on Jefferson and West University Avenue in Corryville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Times Gazette
Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WLWT 5
International Space Station captures photo of Cincinnati from 260 miles above
Have you ever wondered what Cincinnati looks like from space?. NASA shared a photo of Cincinnati and Covington that was captured from the International Space Station as it orbited 260 miles above, officials with NASA stated. The image was captured on Sept. 30. On Tuesday, early risers across the north...
Fox 19
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Deputies and the SWAT team were called to a home in Georgetown Saturday morning, according to Georgetown police. Officers say they were called to West Second Street around 10 a.m. for a man who was having an emotional mental emergency. When police arrived, they discovered that...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Campbell County, KY
No matter your mood, Campbell County offers a little bit of everything when it comes to attractions. It has thrilling destinations, lively entertainment, scenic sights, and more. It got its name from John Campbell, a Revolutionary war soldier and legislator who greatly contributed to the region. To this day, Campbell...
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue and Raeburn Drive in Mt. Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue and Raeburn Drive in Mt. Airy. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
WLWT 5
One lane blocked after two cars crash on I-74 in Hamilton County
GRANDVIEW, Ohio — 8:30 a.m. The crash has been cleared. All traffic is back to normal. Two vehicles have crashed and left the roadway on eastbound I-74, blocking the left lane, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash...
