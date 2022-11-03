ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NorthcentralPA.com

US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors

By MIKE STOBBE - AP Medical Writer
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qSHUI_0ixZ6MjC00

New York (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions.

Opioids painkillers can be addictive — even when used under doctors’ orders — and were identified as a big reason for a rise in U.S. drug overdoses that began more than two decades ago. Other drugs have overtaken them in overdose statistics, and illicit fentanyl is now the biggest driver of deaths.

The previous guidance succeeded in reducing inappropriate and dangerous prescribing, some experts say. But they also were seen as a barrier to care, with some pharmacists refusing to fill prescriptions as doctors wrote them.

The new guidelines are designed to ensure that patients get compassionate and safe pain care, CDC officials said.

A draft released in February received 5,500 public comments. Some modifications were made, but several main changes stayed in place, including:

—The CDC no longer suggests trying to limit opioid treatment for acute pain to three days.

—The agency is dropping the specific recommendation that doctors avoid increasing dosage to a level equivalent to 90 milligrams of morphine per day.

—For patients receiving higher doses of opioids, the CDC is urging doctors to not abruptly halt treatment unless there are indications of a life-threatening danger. The agency offers suggestions on tapering patients off the drugs.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
NorthcentralPA.com

Death in CRISPR gene therapy study sparks search for answers

The lone volunteer in a unique study involving a gene-editing technique has died, and those behind the trial are now trying to figure out what killed him. Terry Horgan, a 27-year-old who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy, died last month, according to Cure Rare Disease, a Connecticut-based nonprofit founded by his brother, Rich, to try and save him from the fatal condition. Although little is known about how he died, his...
The Hill

These states have the highest health care costs

Story at a glance Five of the top 10 most expensive states were in the eastern portion of the United States. Louisiana was the second most expensive state for health care. Michigan had the cheapest health care costs in the nation. South Dakota has the highest health care costs in the nation, according to a…
FLORIDA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Tally of homeless veterans fell 11%, biggest drop in 5 years

Washington, D.C. (AP) — The number of veterans in the United States experiencing homelessness dropped by 11% since 2020, the biggest decline in more than five years, the Biden administration reported Thursday. There were 33,136 homeless veterans in January of this year, compared with 37,252 in 2020, according to the Point-in-Time count conducted by the departments of Veterans Affairs and Housing and Urban Development as well as the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

‘If we lose, it’s cataclysmic’: John Kerry and Michael Bloomberg warn of midterm election impact on climate

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg and the US state department have joined forces to help cities around the world reach net zero and become more resilient to climate change.Climate envoy John Kerry and Mr Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, launched a major plan for climate action at Cop27 as midterm election day dawned in the US.The first-of-its-kind initiative, dubbed Subnational Climate Action Leaders’ Exchange (SCALE), will see $1.5m investment from the US state department and Bloomberg to support cities worldwide to cut their emissions.Leaning on a football analogy, Mr Bloomberg noted the seriousness of the climate crisis.“We fumble this one,...
ILLINOIS STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy