Memphis, TN

KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Nov. 8

Ashcroft says DOJ officials are not welcome to monitor Cole County polls. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says U.S. Department of Justice officials are not welcome to monitor Cole County polls Tuesday, citing overreach. The DOJ announced Monday it plans to monitor compliance with federal voting laws in 64...
COLE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

U.S. Senate candidates push final campaigning, advertisements ahead of election

COLUMBIA — On the eve of Election Day in Missouri, candidates for the U.S. Senate are making final efforts to secure votes on Tuesday. Candidates eyeing Roy Blunt's seat are Missouri Attorney General and Republican candidate Eric Schmitt, Democratic candidate Trudy Busch Valentine, Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable and Libertarian candidate Jonathan Dine. Through both physical campaigning and virtual advertisements, candidates are pushing voters to hit the polls on Tuesday.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate's Phoenix office

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix fire and police officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were no reports...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOMU

Preparing to vote: What changes to expect this election

COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri residents will have the chance to cast their votes in the Missouri General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but residents may face changes to how and where they cast their ballots. Redistricting of Congressional Districts, stricter ID requirements, and polling place changes will all effect Tuesday’s...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Secretary of State to host live Q&A before midterms

COLUMBIA - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will host a live Q&A on Facebook at 6 p.m. on Monday. He plans to discuss topics such as acceptable forms of voter ID, provisional voting, election security, safety and accuracy, House Bill 1878 (election integrity bill) and more. Ashcroft believes that...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: A cloudy Election Day, surging to record highs Wednesday

Today is Election Day and while the weather warms this week, a massive cool-down is expected by the weekend. There will be lots of clouds on Tuesday and at times it may feel chilly, too. In the event of long lines at polling locations, you may want to wear a coat! Temps this morning around sunrise will be in the middle to upper 40s with wind chills around 39 degrees.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Fairly quiet to begin the week, big shot of cold weather this weekend

While quiet to begin the week, we are expecting a big cool-down later this week that could bring the coldest temperatures recorded in over 6 months!. Temps will start in the 30s and 40s Monday morning with a developing easterly breeze. Sunshine for most of the day will aid temps in the lower 60s this afternoon. There will be an increase in clouds by this evening.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Some dry time following last night's rain

After a good soaking Friday night, mid-Missouri can expect much drier and sunnier conditions for the remainder of the weekend. Totals from last night's rainfall were impressive for many parts of the state, especially so in the southern and eastern portions of the viewing area, where many municipalities exceeded over an inch. Rain is especially beneficial as of late, as Missouri is still stuck in drought conditions.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Seasonal to start the week

It will be a mild start to the week across mid-Missouri with highs nearing records for the middle of the week, but a big temperature drop will arrive for the end of the week into the weekend. MONDAY’S FORECAST. Morning temperatures will start in the middle 40s with mostly...
MISSOURI STATE

