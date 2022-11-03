ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

sjvsun.com

Despite early struggles, ‘Dogs knocking on door of a MW title shot

One month ago Fresno State was reeling at 1-4, coming off a loss to Mountain West rival Boise State and a tough outlook ahead on the rest of the season. But with four-straight wins since, the Bulldogs are on the path for a rematch against the Broncos in the conference title game.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
COARSEGOLD, CA
sjvsun.com

Bulldogs nearly perfect in blowout win over Hawaii

A field goal, a pick six and a rushing touchdown capped off a dominant first quarter for the Bulldogs that proved to be more than enough for the rest of the night. Rarely can a team put a game away in the first quarter, but Fresno State did exactly that. The Bulldogs used their commanding early lead to steamroll their way to a 55-13 win over Hawaii on Saturday at Valley Children’s Stadium.
FRESNO, CA
syvnews.com

Route One Farmers Market to roll through Lompoc as county’s first mobile market

Route One Farmers Market is picking up speed after three years and is set to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in the coming weeks. The nonprofit, which continues to host its weekly community farmers market in Vandenberg Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3745 Constellation Rd., will soon make its way through local neighborhoods.
LOMPOC, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
FRESNO, CA
sitelinesb.com

The Neighborhood Bar Has Closed

••• The Independent profiled chef Sergei Simonov, who took over at Loquita six months ago. I’ve been hearing a lot of really good reports from the restaurant lately. ••• The new Juice Ranch outpost in Solvang is shooting to soft-open this week. ••• Always good...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car Saturday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. The driver was traveling westbound on Gettysburg when officials say they collided with […]
FRESNO, CA
syvnews.com

CAPA Pet of the Week: Captain Crunch

Captain Crunch is a three-year-old female, black and brown German shepherd dog available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Captain Crunch’s adoption fees include neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available...
SANTA MARIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs will be staying open in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A popular hot dog shop in northeast Fresno will no longer have to close its doors this year. Benny Raya, the owner of Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs near Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue, said the business’ new landlords gave him a 90-day notice to move out earlier this year. After almost […]
FRESNO, CA
News Channel 3-12

More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions

The most significant storm of the season thus far brought rain on Monday, but much more is expected on Tuesday. About an inch of rain is expected by Tuesday for most of the area, along with cool and windy conditions. This storm has prompted several advisories and warnings to be issued for the entire area. The post More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Smiles2all

Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara

News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

