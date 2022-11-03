Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Orcutt, Santa Ynez robotics teams to present programs at Tech Brew in San Luis Obispo
Two northern Santa Barbara County school robotics teams are scheduled to present their programs in hopes up picking up sponsors at the next Softec Tech Brew set for 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Kinney SLO, 1800 Monterey St., in San Luis Obispo, a spokesman for the nonprofit technology trade association said.
sjvsun.com
Despite early struggles, ‘Dogs knocking on door of a MW title shot
One month ago Fresno State was reeling at 1-4, coming off a loss to Mountain West rival Boise State and a tough outlook ahead on the rest of the season. But with four-straight wins since, the Bulldogs are on the path for a rematch against the Broncos in the conference title game.
KMPH.com
Thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from Roosevelt High School's baseball team
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The varsity baseball team at Roosevelt High School had thousands of dollars of equipment stolen overnight. One of the baseball team’s metal storage containers was broken into after the school’s fence was cut open. Thousands of dollars of baseball equipment were stolen including...
Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
sjvsun.com
Bulldogs nearly perfect in blowout win over Hawaii
A field goal, a pick six and a rushing touchdown capped off a dominant first quarter for the Bulldogs that proved to be more than enough for the rest of the night. Rarely can a team put a game away in the first quarter, but Fresno State did exactly that. The Bulldogs used their commanding early lead to steamroll their way to a 55-13 win over Hawaii on Saturday at Valley Children’s Stadium.
syvnews.com
Route One Farmers Market to roll through Lompoc as county’s first mobile market
Route One Farmers Market is picking up speed after three years and is set to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in the coming weeks. The nonprofit, which continues to host its weekly community farmers market in Vandenberg Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3745 Constellation Rd., will soon make its way through local neighborhoods.
nomadlawyer.org
Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
Allan Hancock College lockdown lifted, police arrest nearby attempt-homicide suspect
Allan Hancock College police placed the college on a temporary lockdown Monday morning as officers searched for a nearby attempt-homicide suspect. The post Allan Hancock College lockdown lifted, police arrest nearby attempt-homicide suspect appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
AOL Corp
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Hanford that sold for $472,500 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County in the last week. In total, 22 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $344,114, $212 per square foot.
sitelinesb.com
The Neighborhood Bar Has Closed
••• The Independent profiled chef Sergei Simonov, who took over at Loquita six months ago. I’ve been hearing a lot of really good reports from the restaurant lately. ••• The new Juice Ranch outpost in Solvang is shooting to soft-open this week. ••• Always good...
Woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car Saturday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. The driver was traveling westbound on Gettysburg when officials say they collided with […]
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Captain Crunch
Captain Crunch is a three-year-old female, black and brown German shepherd dog available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Captain Crunch’s adoption fees include neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available...
Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs will be staying open in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A popular hot dog shop in northeast Fresno will no longer have to close its doors this year. Benny Raya, the owner of Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs near Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue, said the business’ new landlords gave him a 90-day notice to move out earlier this year. After almost […]
More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions
The most significant storm of the season thus far brought rain on Monday, but much more is expected on Tuesday. About an inch of rain is expected by Tuesday for most of the area, along with cool and windy conditions. This storm has prompted several advisories and warnings to be issued for the entire area. The post More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara
News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
New Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Santa Maria
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its third location in Santa Maria on Friday, November 4. The store will celebrate with grand opening festivities the week of December 5.
syvnews.com
Rainstorm may affect voter turnout at polls Tuesday, but impact expected to be minor
A storm expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Santa Barbara County on Election Day may reduce the voter turnout at the polls, but that’s not expected to have a big impact on results, since only a small percentage of the total ballots are cast at polling places, a county election official said.
syvnews.com
Public comment sought on land use plans for four northern Santa Barbara County airports
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments intends to adopt a negative environmental declaration and a supporting initial study for the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plans for Santa Maria Public Airport, Lompoc Airport, Santa Ynez Airport and Vandenberg Space Force Base, along with Santa Barbara Airport. Members of the public can...
The conservative California county where Prop. 1 may mean nothing for abortion
In parts of California, accessing an abortion is still impossible for many.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County District Attorney Dow is a warrior for justice, Tribune rebuttal
Opinion by San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. Sadly, over the last decade issues of community safety have increasingly exposed the stark differences of world view between political conservatives and political “progressives.”. Progressive politics have brought us initiatives like Proposition 47 and 57 and have created the...
