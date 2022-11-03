Read full article on original website
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Chrome’s new features will make your life so much easier
Google brings new features to Chrome all the time, but not all of them are quite as impactful as the three coming later this month. Last week, Google published a blog post detailing all of the biggest features coming to Chrome 108, which is currently in beta. I’d bet that you’ll end up using at least one of them regularly, if not all three.
YouTube Music could change up its home screen just a bit
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google is doing its darndest to keep YouTube Music alive and kicking. That effort mostly comes through in a lot of little nips and tucks around the edges whether it's in the guts or the front end. Now, it may be time to tally up another one for the front end.
Google Pixel 6a repair parts and DIY kits surface on iFixit
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Late in June this year, Google partnered with iFixit to offer genuine replacement components for the Pixel 2 through the Pixel 6. These parts could help any DIY enthusiast or small-scale electronics repair business fix broken Pixels without getting a Google technician involved. Now, replacement components for the Pixel 6a are available on iFixit’s website for the very first time.
How to sort by date in Google Sheets
Data is most meaningful when it follows a clear pattern, whether in ascending or descending order of dates, serial numbers, or otherwise. So, it's no surprise that spreadsheet packages like Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets have built-in tools to let you arrange your data. We'll show two ways to sort...
4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!
There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
2 Notifications iPhone Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
IPhone notifications are designed to be helpful to the user (really — even when it seems like they’re a total nuisance). But the fact of the matter is that receiving so many notifications at all times of day can be a real battery drain on your device. “One...
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache
IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
Facebook probably has your phone number, even if you never shared it. Now it has a secret tool to let you delete it.
Meta's apps have almost 3 billion daily users. It's scooped up unknown numbers of email addresses and phone numbers for people who never signed up.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Close These Apps ASAP For A Faster Phone
One day your iPhone is working just fine and dandy at a speed that doesn’t make you sit up and take note of anything strange happening to it. A few seconds after you attempt to visit a webpage, you’re there. A few minutes after you attempt to downloa...
Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know
WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
How to change your Gmail password
Changing your password is key to maintaining maximum security on your Google account and preventing people from accessing your emails, regardless of whether you're reading them using one of the best Android phones or your computer. You should renew it often and make sure it's different from the passwords you use for other services and accounts. If you think your account was compromised, change your Gmail password immediately.
Google Photos: Everything you need to know
Google Photos is Google's AI-based default gallery app on the top Android phones, and it remains one of the best company products in recent years. It's packed with editing tools, a neat media organization, cloud backup, seamless sharing, and cross-platform availability. Whether you are looking for a beginner's guide or want to level up your Google Photos experience, we covered everything you need to know about Google's media storage service.
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
How to add bookmarks and favorites on an iPhone's Safari browser for quick access to your preferred webpages
You can easily bookmark or favorite a webpage on an iPhone if you want to regularly return to a particular page. Just tap the "Share" button at the bottom of a page and then tap "Add Bookmark" to create a bookmark in your iPhone's Safari browser. If you save a...
Accidentally Send an Email on iOS 16? Here's How You Can Recall It
You've just sent an email, but it was a mistake. Maybe you sent it to the wrong person or forgot to add an important attachment. Or there might be a major grammatical error, which you desperately need to fix. Whatever the reason, you definitely want the email back in your inbox -- and away from the recipient.
