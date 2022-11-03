ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OHSAA football Division III regional semifinal preview: Holy Name rides the Wave vs. Mansfield

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Holy Name is used to this stage. Senior quarterback Jayvon Williams and running back Kriztion Sanchez led the charge each of the last two years during Green Wave runs to the regional finals. They are one game away from a third straight appearance in the OHSAA Division III, Region 10 football title game, but must first get past Mansfield Senior.
New guards can push St. Edward forward: Boys basketball preseason camp tour

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward made it to Dayton for a return to the OHSAA boys basketball state semifinals, a familiar stage but a new site for coach Eric Flannery’s Eagles. They reached Columbus in 2019, but missed opportunities the following two years with talented guard Michael Bova (18.2 points) and Co., both for reasons beyond their control and a down-to-the-wire regional against rival St. Ignatius.
