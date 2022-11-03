Read full article on original website
OHSAA football Division I regional semifinal preview: Can St. Ignatius ride momentum into St. Edward rematch?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Illness could not keep Cody Haddad off the field. Haddad said he puked in the first quarter Friday night at Cleveland Heights’ Crawford Field. He also ran back a squib kick for a touchdown, when St. Ignatius struggled to answer every big play delivered by Cleveland Heights.
Browns Pro Bowlers Denzel Ward and Wyatt Teller trending toward facing Dolphins; David Njoku hopes to play
BEREA, Ohio - The Browns got some good news on the injury coming off their bye and heading into their big AFC matchup Sunday in Miami against the 6-3 Dolphins. Cornerback Denzel Ward, who’s missed the past three games with his concussion, was cleared to practice on Monday, but hasn’t yet completely cleared the concussion protocol.
Watch Joe Mixon become the first player in Bengals history with five touchdowns in a game vs. the Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Mixon is running his way into the record books with his five total touchdown performance against the Panthers. The Bengals running back is the franchise’s first player with five touchdowns in a game. His most recent one was a 14-yard rumble, and his fourth TD of the afternoon.
OHSAA football Division III regional semifinal preview: Holy Name rides the Wave vs. Mansfield
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Holy Name is used to this stage. Senior quarterback Jayvon Williams and running back Kriztion Sanchez led the charge each of the last two years during Green Wave runs to the regional finals. They are one game away from a third straight appearance in the OHSAA Division III, Region 10 football title game, but must first get past Mansfield Senior.
Evan McPherson isn’t worried about recent slump: ‘I’m in a good place with my kicking’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson says his confidence doesn’t change after a rare string of misses this season. “I’m human. I’m not a robot. I miss and I make mistakes. That’s pretty much the only thing that’s happening,” McPherson said sternly to reporters this week.
Zac Taylor on the looming bye week, injury concerns and the run game: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The bye week is coming at a much-needed time for the Bengals. With a 5-4 record entering the week off, the Bengals are hopeful they’ll be able to get healthy and gear up for the stretch run. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more...
BetMGM bonus code for Monday Night Football: $1K for Ravens-Saints
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Monday Night Football is here, which gives new customers a shot to score a $1,000 risk-free bet with our BetMGM bonus code here.
USF AD Won’t Rule Out Any Candidates When Asked About Gruden
The Bulls fired their coach after a 1–8 start to the season and are now seeking a replacement.
Zac Taylor updates Bengals’ injuries, hopes DJ Reader’s return will ‘sooner rather than later’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The bye week comes at a good time for a Bengals team with a growing list of injured concerns. Rookie safety Dax Hill (shoulder) and second-year running back Chris Evans (knee) were added to that group on Sunday after leaving the game with injuries. Taylor spoke...
New guards can push St. Edward forward: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward made it to Dayton for a return to the OHSAA boys basketball state semifinals, a familiar stage but a new site for coach Eric Flannery’s Eagles. They reached Columbus in 2019, but missed opportunities the following two years with talented guard Michael Bova (18.2 points) and Co., both for reasons beyond their control and a down-to-the-wire regional against rival St. Ignatius.
