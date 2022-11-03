ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

wilmtoday.com

Let's Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE

If you're looking for spots to get a slice, you're in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here's a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick's pizza...
WILMINGTON, DE
therecord-online.com

Judge rules Philadelphia shouldn't be forced to change its vote-counting plan for Nov. 8 election, but the case isn't over

HARRISBURG — Philadelphia does not need to change a significant aspect of its vote-counting plan hours before the 2022 general election, a judge ruled Monday, but the case isn't over yet. It revolves around the city's commissioners' plan to discontinue a time-consuming procedure they previously used to catch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year

Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations

The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Philadelphia Hotels With Indoor Pools

- There are several Philadelphia hotels with indoor pools. For example, Home2 Suites by Hilton Philadelphia Convention Center has a nice indoor saline pool. This type of pool is a much safer alternative to chlorine pools. It also has a heated spa. Whether you're in town for business or pleasure, there's probably a Philadelphia hotel with a pool near you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street

PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Allison Mintz & James Tomosky: A Shore Thing

James and Allison met during a West Wildwood summer visit with friends, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Allison, from East Lansdowne and Havertown; and James, also from East Lansdowne, hit it off that weekend. "He's really cute, really nice, and really funny," Allison thought to herself. James...
HAVERTOWN, PA
