High school football playoff matchups announced
SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast Section announced the seedings and schedule for the first round of the high school football playoffs on Sunday. Salinas High School earned the number four seed in the Division I playoffs. The Cowboys (9-1) will host Sacred Heart Prep(7) on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m at The Pit.
Stormy Days Are Here Again
Rainy season will be in full swing for the next few days as a potent upper level storm system digs down t. he West Coast. A potent frontal system will move through overnight with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers will then linger into Wednesday before we dry out for the end of the week. There is some potential for another system into the weekend as early as late Friday, but more likely on Saturday. All the while, expect cooler than normal temperatures.
When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
Flash flood watch issued for areas of Monterey, San Benito counties
SALINAS, Calif. — A flash flood watch was issued for areas of Monterey and San Benito counties for overnight rainfall. According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain could bring flash flooding or debris flow inside the Colorado and River burn scars in Monterey County. The watch is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the heaviest rain expected after 4 a.m.
Hollister High School hosts first Central Coast Trades Show
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. On Nov. 4, students from Hollister High School flooded the school’s multipurpose field parking lot to learn about potential career opportunities as part of the first ever Central Coast Trades Show. The event featured 21 private companies and six...
Salinas Area Modelers host Fly-In
CHUALAR, Calif. — The sky in Chular was buzzing this weekend and alive with the sound of giant-scale model airplanes. Hundreds came out to see pilots show off with loop-de-loops and upside-down flying for the Salinas Area Modelers Fly-In. "People come from all over the state basically, a couple...
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Nov. 2, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 8:22 a.m. Property vandalism on El Camino Real. 1:40 p.m. Assault (fight between juveniles) on Elm Av. 12:20 a.m. DUI and unlicensed driver on 101 Frwy. 1:20 p.m. Multiple runaway juveniles on Apricot St. 7:22 p.m. Vehicle collision on 9th St.
One dead in single vehicle crash in King City
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey that a male victim has died in a single vehicle crash that occurred on Lewis Creek Road and southbound Highway 25 on Sunday morning. Officers responded to the scene at 10:50 a.m. when they saw a grey Nissan Versa crash through a barbed wire fence. The male driver was The post One dead in single vehicle crash in King City appeared first on KION546.
Power restored after outages knock out electricity to 19,000 PG&E customers in Monterey County
MONTEREY, Calif. — More than 19,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers lost power Saturday afternoon due to two outages in Monterey County. PG&E's website says one of the outages started at 12:15 p.m. and impacted 13,595 homes and businesses in Marina and Seaside. The other outage started just before...
2 teens arrested with unserialized guns and gang paraphernalia in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — On Monday morning, SWAT and multiple law enforcement agencies searched multiple homes in King City. According to the Soledad Police Department, five homes were searched by law enforcement from across Monterey County. Two 17-year-olds were found with unserialized guns and gang indicia. This violated their...
Morgan Hill resident pens book about Operation Utah
Morgan Hill resident Hubert Yoshida, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, recently released his new book, “Operation Utah: The Die is Cast,” a history of a four-day battle fought against North Vietnamese forces in the Vietnam war. The book is based entirely on interviews with the survivors of Operation...
CAL FIRE firefighter dead after crash in south San Benito County
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE Nov. 7, 2022, at 11:34 a.m.- The San Benito County Sherrif's office said a CAL FIRE BEU firefighter died on his way home from work near King City Sunday. Kaci Adams, photo courtesy of CAL FIRE BEU Kaci Adams, 24, was stationed at the Bear Valley Station, said the sheriff's office. The post CAL FIRE firefighter dead after crash in south San Benito County appeared first on KION546.
Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Searching for the best sandwich can put you in quite the pickle... Unless you live in Monterey County because the best sandwich is in Prunedale, according to Yelp. The Prunedale Market & Deli was ranked the best sandwich spot in California. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to The post Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville Police makes DUI arrest courtesy of good samaritans
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday night, Watsonville Police arrested 57-year-old Angel Zuniga on DUI and hit and run charges thanks to local neighbors. Officers said Zuniga was driving a Dodge pickup truck as it crashed into eight parked vehicles in the area of Tuttle and Tharp Avenues. According to police, nobody was inside those parked The post Watsonville Police makes DUI arrest courtesy of good samaritans appeared first on KION546.
Attempted homicide in Hollister on Saturday night
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide. According to investigators, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting on Sunnyslope Road at 7:29 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on scene, officers learned that the victim victim was dropped off at Hazel Hawkins Hospital.
Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later. The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not The post Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville opens its first Chipotle
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Lovers of the fast food chain can rejoice! They can now get their fix of burrito bowls and sofrito in Watsonville. The new location had its grand opening Friday. The location is at 1075 Main Street and is open seven days a week. This location even has a drive-thru for mobile orders. The post Watsonville opens its first Chipotle appeared first on KION546.
'A mistake,' Monterey and San Benito county leaders react to Newsom's homeless funding rejection
SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he is going to block about $1 billion in funding for homeless programs across the state and demanding more aggressive action plans by local governments. Leaders in Monterey and San Benito counties say the governor's claims don’t apply to the...
3 suspects arrested in Tuesday’s parking lot shooting in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Salinas report they have arrested three men suspected to be involved in the shooting Tuesday that put one man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Police were dispatched at 3:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Main Street, where they found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
Hazel Hawkins declares fiscal emergency
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital’s directors last week declared a fiscal emergency that allows the Hollister medical facility to file for bankruptcy if such a step is deemed appropriate, according to the hospital. Hazel Hawkins’ board of directors declared the resolution of a fiscal emergency at a special meeting on...
