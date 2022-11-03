Rainy season will be in full swing for the next few days as a potent upper level storm system digs down t. he West Coast. A potent frontal system will move through overnight with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers will then linger into Wednesday before we dry out for the end of the week. There is some potential for another system into the weekend as early as late Friday, but more likely on Saturday. All the while, expect cooler than normal temperatures.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO