ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

The United Way of Central Maryland's Neighborhood Grant Program

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The United Way of Central Maryland is amplifying nonprofit, neighborhood-centered organizations focused on strengthening their communities. With the help of receiving funding from its 2023 Neighborhood Grant Program. President and CEO of United Way Franklyn Baker and former recipient, Executive Director of I AM MENtality Darren...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kids caught carrying guns puts residents on edge

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the city continues to struggle with the squeegee kid crisis, some of the youth swarming intersections are armed with more than just a spray bottle and squeegee. Over the weekend, police arrested a 19-year-old squeegee kid for assault and carrying a loaded handgun. "They want...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Healthy living tips for flu season

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Sneezing, coughing, and stuffy noses are all symptoms of the flu. Now that flu season is in full swing, you might want to make sure you stay on a healthy path. Dr. Felicia Scott, Pharmacist with Giant Pharmacy shares some tips.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman shot during road rage attack in Frederick County, Md., say police

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was shot in the leg during a road rage attack in Frederick County on Sunday, according to Maryland State Police. Police say the woman was traveling north on Interstate 270 near mile marker 26 at about 7:45 p.m. on November 6 when the suspect was driving behind her, flashing high beams.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city:. 38-year-old Delaka Augins was killed on November 3, 2022, in the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue. 16-year-old Daryll Byrd was killed on November 4, 2022, in the 4000 block of Old York Road. 31-year-old Evan...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old boy found safe and unharmed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: Baltimore City Police say 9-year-old Thaddeus Stallings-Bell was found safe. The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing boy. 9-year-old Thaddeus Stallings-Bell was last seen in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say Thaddeus is approximately 4-feet, 5-inches tall and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot by paintball gun in Glen Burnie, one of a number of similar incidents, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for three men they say tried to rob a man and then shot the victim several times with a paintball gun. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim was in the area of Georgia Avenue and Linden Lane in Glen Burnie when a car pulled up beside him, police said. Three men approached him and proceeded to punch him and attempted to steal his necklace, police said. The victim managed to resist and ran away, police said. As he fled, he was shot several times with a paintball gun. The victim did not require medical attention, police said.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Three dead, multiple shootings across Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s early in Baltimore's ceasefire weekend, online spreading the message of hope and love and the challenge for the city to find peace. "At least for a few days, nobody kill anybody." It does sometimes work but for another sorrow-filled Saturday Baltimore didn’t rise to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspects in string of burglaries, ATM thefts facing several charges in Baltimore Co.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men face several charges in Baltimore County after their involvement in a string of at least 26 burglaries and ATM thefts in and around the area. 44-year-old Stephan Vaughan, 39-year-old Frank Richardson, and 34-year-old Kobe Smith were arrested last week and now face charges including Second Degree Burglary, Destruction of Property, Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and several theft charges.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Frederick man sentenced to 45 years for murder at Burger King

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick man was sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for killing a man at Burger King last year. Darin Tyler Robey, 21, was found guilty in August of second-degree murder and weapons violations. Police said on Dec. 26, 2021, Robey went to the Burger...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Transportation Authority police investigating road rage shooting incident

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Transportation Authority police are searching for a driver who fired at another motorist's car Saturday evening. Around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, MDTA officers were called to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Russell Street after a report of a shooting. Investigators said the drivers of a 2012 gray Hyundai Sonata and a 2013 black Honda Civic got into a dispute while traveling on Interstate 395 north.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Get the core without the crunches

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We all want a tight midsection and perfect abs, but getting down on the floor to do crunches isn't so enticing. Sara Keller, Group Exercise Director with Brick Bodies shows us how to get the core without the crunches.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy