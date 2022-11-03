ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay makes progress; 2 players out for season

The bye week is a time for a team to get healthy, but the Giants returned to practice Tuesday on the heels of Monday’s news that they had lost starting safety Xavier McKinney and reserve defensive tackle Nick Williams to injuries. McKinney’s hand injury was the result of an ATV accident during a bye-week vacation in Mexico and Williams’ biceps injury occurred in the Giants’ Week 8 loss at Seattle.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones flirts with signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Another person vying for Odell Beckham Jr. The free agent wide receiver has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season, but he has been receiving praise despite being sidelined with an ACL injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner...
Giants’ Xavier McKinney will miss at least 4 games, possibly that many paychecks because of hand injury

Xavier McKinney hurt his hand and his team during the Giants’ bye week. It’s possible, even probable, that he also did some damage to his bank account. The third-year safety announced on Twitter Monday morning that he “had an accident and injured my hand” after he “joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs” in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Eagles’ Lane Johnson has target date for retirement

The Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle has hinted at his timeline for retirement. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino reported that the 32-year-old said he’s thought about finishing 2022 and then playing “two more” years. Per Tolentino:. “’To be honest...
