atozsports.com
Chiefs’ fans witness something they have never seen before during a game
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough night overall, to say the least. The offense started okay, while the defense played badly. Then, the offense slowed down, and was bad at times, while the defense was great, and that is kind of how the game ended as well. When I...
How Colts firing Frank Reich affects Eagles this season and beyond
The Nov. 20 game between the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts was supposed to be a reunion of mentor and mentee, with Frank Reich leading the Colts as their head coach and Nick Sirianni, the former Colts offensive coordinator and good friend to Reich leading the Eagles. However, that reunion will not happen at all.
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay makes progress; 2 players out for season
The bye week is a time for a team to get healthy, but the Giants returned to practice Tuesday on the heels of Monday’s news that they had lost starting safety Xavier McKinney and reserve defensive tackle Nick Williams to injuries. McKinney’s hand injury was the result of an ATV accident during a bye-week vacation in Mexico and Williams’ biceps injury occurred in the Giants’ Week 8 loss at Seattle.
Giants’ Brian Daboll ‘disappointed’ Xavier McKinney got hurt — but declines to criticize him
New York Giants practice before NFL Week 8 game against Seahawks — How doesBrian Daboll feel about Xavier McKinney’s infamous all-terrain vehicle accident?. Surely, he is disappointed with McKinney’s decision making. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on...
Report: Jeff Saturday to Make Parks Frazier Colts’ Playcaller
The 30-year-old assistant will receiver quite the promotion before Sunday’s game against the Raiders.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones flirts with signing Odell Beckham Jr.
Another person vying for Odell Beckham Jr. The free agent wide receiver has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season, but he has been receiving praise despite being sidelined with an ACL injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner...
Giants’ Xavier McKinney will miss at least 4 games, possibly that many paychecks because of hand injury
Xavier McKinney hurt his hand and his team during the Giants’ bye week. It’s possible, even probable, that he also did some damage to his bank account. The third-year safety announced on Twitter Monday morning that he “had an accident and injured my hand” after he “joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs” in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Jets’ upset of Bills proves Robert Saleh’s team has done more than just ‘close the gap’ in AFC East
In January, after the final game of his first season coaching the Jets, Robert Saleh solemnly admitted the truth about his young team. There was a huge difference between where they wanted to be in the AFC East pecking order, and where they actually stood. “Clearly, we have a long...
What TV channel is New Orleans Saints on today vs. Ravens (11/7/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds for NFL Monday Night
The Baltimore Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, meet the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Andy Dalton, in an NFL Week 9 Monday Night Football game on Monday, November 7, 2022 (11/7/2022) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
How will Giants’ Wink Martindale replace Xavier McKinney after ATV incident? Is Dane Belton ready?
New York Giants practice before NFL Week 8 game against Seahawks — With safetyXavier McKinney set to miss at least four games after injuring his hand in an ATV accident, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will scramble to find a replacement. Yet again. If you purchase a product or...
What TV channel is Cincinnati Bengals game on today vs. Carolina Panthers? (11/6/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Latest Odds for NFL Week 9
The Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback P.J. Walker, meet the Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, in an NFL Week 9 matchup on Sunday, November 6, 2022 (11/6/2022) at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch the...
Jets’ Robert Saleh wants players to avoid beer, nachos during bye week | What’s next for Zach Wilson
The Jets won six of their first nine games before this weekend’s well-deserved bye, matching their win total for the last two years combined. And coach Robert Saleh acknowledged that he’s proud of what his team has accomplished. “Even the most optimistic Jets fan wouldn’t have had us...
Jets’ Zach Wilson proves very important point in upset win over Bills: ‘I don’t care what anybody says’
Let’s be clear, Zach Wilson still has a long way to go to prove he’s the quarterback of the Jets’ future. But Sunday, after helping lead the Jets to a 20-17 upset over the Bills, Wilson proved one very important point. He’s not going to be rattled...
Giants’ Xavier McKinney let his teammates, coaches and fans down by getting hurt riding an ATV
Be careful. Be smart. Be ready to go when you return to the practice facility. These were likely the words of advice Giants coach Brian Daboll offered his players before sending them away for some rest and relaxation ahead of their Week 9 bye. Xavier McKinney was none of the...
Eagles’ Lane Johnson has target date for retirement
The Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle has hinted at his timeline for retirement. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino reported that the 32-year-old said he’s thought about finishing 2022 and then playing “two more” years. Per Tolentino:. “’To be honest...
