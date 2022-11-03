Pennzoil Debuts A Ton of New Oils at SEMA

How many different oil brands do you rely on? Unless your collection of vehicles is limited to one type of a specific year range used for the same purpose, you almost certainly use different manufacturers’ oils for different applications. That’s especially true if there are any motorcycles or other types of power sports vehicles in your fleet. But since Pennzoil just announced its expansion into the world of recreational vehicles at SEMA, you can up the consistency of oil performance in your garage.

Pennzoil is releasing a portfolio of engine oils for outdoor vehicles, two of which are specifically designed for motorcycles . These motorcycle-specific blends meet API SL and JASO MA2 specifications and are available in 10W-40 and 20W-50 viscosities . Either oil is carefully formulated to minimize vibration, keep engine deposits at bay, optimize wet-clutch performance, and ensure smooth engine operation.

ATV and UTV owners are also getting an application-specific blend. Pennzoil’s 10W-40 ATV/UTV oil is also designed to meet API SN and JASO MA2 requirements and is sure to offer optimal engine performance in any setting. If that’s not what you’re after, the brand’s new Snowmobile 2-Stroke Engine Oil that meets API TC, JASO FD, ISO-L-EGD specifications just might do the trick. Heck, even if you’re on the water, you’re covered as Pennzoil is taking over off-shore applications with its Marine 4-cycle SAE 10W-30 and SAE 25W-40 Engine Oils. Of course, that blend is also designed to meet a litany of requirements, including those put forth by all 4-stroke outboard engine manufacturers.

All of these oils are set to release in the first quarter of 2023 for the US, meaning they’ll arrive just in time for your pre-season preparations. Those of you north of the invisible line will have to wait a little longer, as they won’t land in Canada until the third quarter.

Between your daily commuter , performance car , pickup truck , or almost anything else calling for synthetic or conventional oil , Pennzoil has you covered. Lubrication is a touchy topic, though, and everyone’s got a bias. What’s your flavor? Tell us what your favorite oils are and if you’ll be putting Pennzoil’s new portfolio to work come 2023.

