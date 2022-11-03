Read full article on original website
Carol Shaw honored as November’s Hometown Hero of the Month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This month’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.
Girls Day Out Event This Saturday
Election Day 2022: Lauren McCally LIVE at Warren County Co-op Extension. SOME THINGS FOR VOTERS TO KEEP IN MIND AS THEY HEAD OUT TO CAST THEIR BALLOTS... MAKE SURE TO HAVE A PICTURE ID.. A DRIVERS LICENSE...GOVERNMENT ISSUED ID... OR MILITARY ID ARE ALL ACCEPTABLE ANTICIPATE LONG.
Cast your vote for a warm Tuesday!
FFN Week 12: Hopkins County Central vs Warren East. The latest news and weather.
Bowling Green Trolley takes a victory lap with inaugural tour
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four and a half years of planning and coordination have made the Bowling Green Trolley idea a reality. The Bowling Green Trolley took its first passengers on a tour of downtown Bowling Green and the Western Kentucky University campus this morning. “This is the beginning...
Downtown Bowling Green hosts Veterans Day parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the great Barbara Streisand once said, “Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on my parade.”. Well, there was quite a bit of rain at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade, but that did not stop the Bowling Green community from coming out and showing their support to the local veterans.
Warm for the time being!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As time falls back, our temperatures remain above average for the next couple of days. Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday with a high near 73. Low near 54 with clear skies into the evening. The beginning of next week is going to bring us...
Reed earns CFPA Week 10 Honorable Mention honors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second time this season, WKU quarterback Austin Reed has earned College Football Performance Awards Honorable Mention National Performer of the Week. Reed was also recognized with honorable mention honors after his Week 4 performance against FIU. In WKU’s dominant 59-7 victory over Charlotte,...
Briggs earns C-USA Offensive Player of the Week after monumental performance
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU took sweeps on the road against Florida Atlantic and FIU, the Lady Toppers are now 13-0 in the conference and have a perfect record on the road. Outside hitter Paige Briggs was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week. Committing only...
WKU at Auburn kickoff time and TV selection has been announced
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The kickoff time and television selection for WKU’s trip to take on Auburn has been announced. The Hilltoppers and Tigers will play at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on the SEC Network. WKU...
Isolated showers early, then dry and mild later
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few isolated showers are possible this early morning, especially south of Bowling Green. These showers will dissipate quickly, so you won’t need the rain gear for long. Most of us will wake up to a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures still...
Glasgow man killed in Hart Co. shooting
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Hart County. According to a news release, KSP received a call of a shooting around 5:45 p.m. on Monday. The shooting happened at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. KSP said the preliminary investigation indicates that...
A Country Music Star’s Bringing a Festive Christmas Show to Beaver Dam, KY
I remember when Rodney Atkins headlined a Legendary Live concert event in downtown Owensboro years ago. That concert was held on the riverfront on the site of what used to be the Executive Inn and what would eventually become the Owensboro Convention Center. I have introduced a lot of country music stars to a variety of concert stages, but I remember Rodney specifically. He liked the intro Jaclyn Graves and I gave him so much that he stopped us to thank us before he ran out onto stage. Trust me. That's rare and it was awesome. He was incredibly kind and gracious.
Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman wanting to remain anonymous came forward last week holding a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. Her husband purchased tickets for the October 17th Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million. He...
WKU pulls away from Georgetown in the second half, winning its second exhibition game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU won its last exhibition game before the regular season defeating Georgetown College 88-68. Georgetown College. 2 and a half hour down the road came into diddle arena for what was a highly competitive game that saw each team have a lead at a certain point down the stretch.
Reed wins C-USA Offensive Player of the Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU quarterback Austin Reed has been named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is Reed’s first player of the week honor and WKU’s fourth player of the week this season. Reed threw for a season-high 409 yards...
Some Middle Tennessee schools close to contain flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A surge of flu cases has caused some Midstate schools to shut down classes. Coffee County Schools are closed Monday, November 7, and Perry County Schools are closed both November 7 and 8 with several students out sick. According to the CDC, Southeastern and South-Central states...
A fast start on offense fuels WKU in 59-7 win over Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC. (WBKO) - It took the WKU offense three plays to score two touchdowns to open the game, and the Hilltoppers rode that momentum the remainder of the way in a 59-7 victory over Charlotte Saturday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The victory improved WKU’s record on the year...
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 24, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2022. Rezarta Ziu, 37, and William T. Chapman Jr., 47, both of Glasgow. Oct. 27, 2022:. Samantha R. Burns, 29, and Nicholas L. Williams, 32, both of Munfordville.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
