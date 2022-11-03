College basketball 2022-23: Eastern Washington's quick rebuild looks even stronger with addition of Jamie Loera

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Guard Justin Powell puts on passing clinic in Washington State debut, Cougars cruise past Texas State
PULLMAN – Before the season, Washington State coach Kyle Smith predicted “distribution” to be a key strength of this new-look Cougars squad. In WSU’s season opener, a newcomer put together the best passing performance by a Cougar in recent memory. Transfer guard Justin Powell dazzled with...
nbcrightnow.com
Difference makers: Anton Watson, Malachi Smith deliver for Gonzaga during first-half scoring spree
Making his return to the starting lineup, Watson proved to be a handful for North Florida’s smaller frontcourt, scoring Gonzaga’s first basket of the season and finishing with 10 points on 5 of 7 shooting in the first half. The Gonzaga Prep product didn’t score in the second half but finished with four rebounds, four assists and five steals. It was Watson’s first start since a Feb. 4 game against Pacific during the 2020-21 season.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State loses standout left tackle Jarrett Kingston to season-ending injury
PULLMAN – Jarrett Kingston, the starting left tackle for Washington State’s football team and unquestionably the most consistent player on the Cougars’ offensive line, will miss the remainder of the season due to a lower-body injury sustained in the first half of WSU’s blowout win over Stanford on Saturday.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women' soccer misses out on NCAA Tournament, despite program-best season
Despite finishing third in the West Coast Conference, the Gonzaga women’s soccer team was left out of the NCAA Tournament field on Monday. The Zags finished 10-3-5 overall and 5-1-3 in the WCC, matching their best conference mark in program history. They also reached 10 wins for the 10th time.
nbcrightnow.com
Brandin Podziemski leads Santa Clara over Eastern Washington in season opener
Illinois transfer Brandin Podziemski scored a game-high 30 points for host Santa Clara, leading the Broncos to an 84-72 victory over visiting Eastern Washington on Monday night in the season opener for both teams in Santa Clara, California. Eight Eagles played at least 20 minutes, including three newcomers: sophomore Dane...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga crushes North Florida in season opener with 26-0 run in opening half
It went on and on, through media timeouts and North Florida timeouts. Missed shot by North Florida, Gonzaga fastbreak. Turnover by the Ospreys, Zags’ bucket at the offensive end. A missed, contested shot by the visitors from Jacksonville, a GU track meet in the other direction. For more than...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga brings back turquoise N7 uniforms for season opener
Gonzaga will be back in turquoise for Monday’s season opener. For the fourth time since 2015, the Bulldogs will take the floor in turquoise jerseys and shorts as they take part in Nike’s N7 initiative celebrating Native American Heritage Month. The color symbolizes friendship and fellowship in Native American culture.
nbcrightnow.com
Singers, drums and turquoise uniforms honor Native American Heritage Month at Zags game
Before the Gonzaga men’s basketball game could even start, the McCarthey Athletic Center erupted with applause on Monday night as 17-year-old Emmarose Sullivan, a descendant of the Kalispel Tribe, belted out the final notes of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”. The Cusick High School student, dressed in a ribbon skirt...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women face 'challenging' nonconference schedule, open against Long Beach State Thursday
For the Gonzaga women’s basketball program, crafting a nonconference schedule is something of an art form. The schedule should hold some challenges – but not too many – with one overarching goal: to give GU the best possible chance to reach March Madness should the Zags fail to win the West Coast Conference Tournament.
nbcrightnow.com
In crucial matchup, Washington State Cougars 'ace test,' blasting Stanford 52-14
STANFORD, Calif. – In desperate need of a pick-me-up, Washington State bounced back in convincing fashion. The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak, securing a major boost of momentum at a critical stage of their season. For WSU, Saturday’s game against Stanford felt like a must-win. For the sake...
nbcrightnow.com
Difference makers: Washington State's Nakia Watson, offensive line dominant in win over Stanford
Washington State’s starting running back returned to the lineup after missing two games with an injury and had the best day of his career. The junior spearheaded WSU’s offense, totaling 166 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Watson broke off a 65-yard run on the Cougars’ second play from scrimmage and scored from 41 yards out late in the second quarter to put WSU up by 35 points.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga expecting test in season opener, taking on 'veteran team' in North Florida
Gonzaga coach Mark Few and North Florida counterpart Matthew Driscoll go way back to 1998 and a Village Inn restaurant in Laramie, Wyoming. Kind of. Driscoll was new to Division I as an assistant under Larry Shyatt when the Cowboys’ staff and Gonzaga’s staff, led by head coach Dan Monson and then-assistant Few, gathered for breakfast before the teams’ first-round NIT contest.
nbcrightnow.com
Hayden Hatten hauls in four touchdown grabs to lead Idaho in rout of rival Eastern Washington
MOSCOW, Idaho – A 2-foot-tall brass trophy that looked like it had come out of deep storage and hadn’t seen daylight for decades loomed over University of Idaho coach Jason Eck and players seated at a table at the UI-Eastern Washington postgame news conference – the old Governor’s Cup for which Idaho and EWU used to play.
Comments / 0