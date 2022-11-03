ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

College basketball 2022-23: Eastern Washington's quick rebuild looks even stronger with addition of Jamie Loera

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review
nbcrightnow.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Difference makers: Anton Watson, Malachi Smith deliver for Gonzaga during first-half scoring spree

Making his return to the starting lineup, Watson proved to be a handful for North Florida’s smaller frontcourt, scoring Gonzaga’s first basket of the season and finishing with 10 points on 5 of 7 shooting in the first half. The Gonzaga Prep product didn’t score in the second half but finished with four rebounds, four assists and five steals. It was Watson’s first start since a Feb. 4 game against Pacific during the 2020-21 season.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Brandin Podziemski leads Santa Clara over Eastern Washington in season opener

Illinois transfer Brandin Podziemski scored a game-high 30 points for host Santa Clara, leading the Broncos to an 84-72 victory over visiting Eastern Washington on Monday night in the season opener for both teams in Santa Clara, California. Eight Eagles played at least 20 minutes, including three newcomers: sophomore Dane...
SANTA CLARA, CA
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga brings back turquoise N7 uniforms for season opener

Gonzaga will be back in turquoise for Monday’s season opener. For the fourth time since 2015, the Bulldogs will take the floor in turquoise jerseys and shorts as they take part in Nike’s N7 initiative celebrating Native American Heritage Month. The color symbolizes friendship and fellowship in Native American culture.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Difference makers: Washington State's Nakia Watson, offensive line dominant in win over Stanford

Washington State’s starting running back returned to the lineup after missing two games with an injury and had the best day of his career. The junior spearheaded WSU’s offense, totaling 166 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Watson broke off a 65-yard run on the Cougars’ second play from scrimmage and scored from 41 yards out late in the second quarter to put WSU up by 35 points.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga expecting test in season opener, taking on 'veteran team' in North Florida

Gonzaga coach Mark Few and North Florida counterpart Matthew Driscoll go way back to 1998 and a Village Inn restaurant in Laramie, Wyoming. Kind of. Driscoll was new to Division I as an assistant under Larry Shyatt when the Cowboys’ staff and Gonzaga’s staff, led by head coach Dan Monson and then-assistant Few, gathered for breakfast before the teams’ first-round NIT contest.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy