ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Huskers post 79-66 win in opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Sam Griesel’s 22 points led three Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska used a decisive second-half run to put away Maine, 79-66, in the season opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Griesel scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half in his Husker debut, finishing with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting and nine rebounds.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers blow by Omaha, 100-36

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isabelle Bourne led five Huskers in double figures with 21 points as Nebraska rolled to the largest season-opening victory margin in school history with a 100-36 women’s basketball win over Omaha on Monday. Playing in front of the second-largest season-opening crowd in Husker women’s basketball...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers rally past Northwestern, 3-2

EVANSTON, Ill. (KOLN) -The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team survived an upset bid from Northwestern with a 3-2 (27-29, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 15-6) win at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers (21-2, 13-1 Big Ten) dropped sets one and three and were down 23-21 in the fourth set. But...
EVANSTON, IL
1011now.com

Lincoln Lutheran wins NSAA Volleyball Tournament with perfect season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Lutheran defeated Archbishop Bergan, 3-0, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center to become the NSAA State Volleyball Class C2 Champions. The Warriors completed the season undefeated, 40-0. Lincoln Lutheran’s win makes the Warriors back-to-back champions and winners of three of the last four Class C-2 titles. They lost just five sets all season.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: The rise in temperatures before the great fall...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve got a complex weather system setting up this week, as a warm front will lift through the area Tuesday to Wednesday and a potent cold front will swing through on Thursday. Therefore, the first half of the week will bring significantly above average high and low temperatures, breezy to windy conditions and the possibility for rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Once the cold front moves through on Thursday, things take a turn for the cold and windy...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Early voting in Lancaster County

Currently, Nebraska’s minimum wage sits at $9 per hour. The proposed initiative would raise that rate by about $1.50 each year until 2026 to $15 per hour. 10/11 hosts toy drive to help the Center for People in Need. Updated: 20 hours ago. 10/11 Cares is partnering with the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Celebrating the Holidays at the Lied Center

The two lawsuits follow data breaches in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide, including about 5,000 Nebraskans. Capt. Max Hubka tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called out around 11:45 p.m. to a report of an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the area of 23rd and B Streets.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Peru State College gives students an edge in the working world

PERU, Neb. (KOLN) - During a recent visit to the “Campus of a Thousand Oaks”, we learned about some opportunities students have there to build a bright future. You could say Peru State College is giving students an edge in the working world. For example, the school offers three criminal justice majors where students get important training.
PERU, NE
1011now.com

Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Miami Street. When officers arrived they found a female victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Streets to temporarily close Nov. 13 for Veterans Parade

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Portions of several streets will temporarily close Sunday, Nov. 13 for the Lincoln Veterans Parade. The fourth annual parade begins at 2 p.m. with opening ceremony on the north steps of the State Capitol and will follow K Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln volunteers plant trees in Van Dorn Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been 20 years since the last tree was planted in Van Dorn Park, but on Saturday, that all changed. The spot became the site of 30 new trees. “Van Dorn Park is a gem that just needs polished up,” said Diane Walkowiak, Volunteer, Van Dorn Park Advocate.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police asking for help locating missing elderly man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man. Police said Forrest Shepard was last seen on Tuesday around 6 a.m. while eating breakfast at Shoemaker’s Truck Stop on West O Street. Forrest drives a Red 2015 Chevy Silverado with the license plate UUP724. If...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD: 18-year-old in stable condition after being shot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a late Monday night shooting in the Capital City. Captain Max Hubka said that officers were called out around 11:45 p.m. to a report of an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the area of 23rd and B Streets.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Barking dog alerted Lincoln family that house was on fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue credit a dog’s barking for alerting the homeowners to flames. At 6 a.m. on Monday, LFR was dispatched to a home on SW Jordan St, off W A Street in southwest Lincoln, for a smoke smell that was identified as an attic fire.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deploy drone after serving warrant in Northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office arrested a 29-year-old Lincoln man for violating parole after negotiations Monday morning. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the metro fugitive task force was called to Trevaughn Brown’s apartment after Brown refused to come out of his apartment near 24th and Superior, requiring a larger police response and a local school and daycare to be alerted.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a Hy-Vee employee who was accused of stealing money from the cash register. On Sunday, around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Hy-Vee off 50th and O Streets. According to police, a manager told officers that they believed a cashier...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy