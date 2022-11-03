ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball: Jackpot rolls again, reaches near-record $1.5 billion

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Make it 39 in a row. And make it a jackpot approaching a record number.

No single ticket for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing matched all six numbers, so the jackpot for Saturday night is an estimated $1.5 billion, according to Powerball.com. That’s just shy of the $1.586 billion for a 2016 Powerball grand prize, the record high for a multistate lottery game.

In fact, Saturday’s drawing will be the fifth jackpot of $1 billion or more for a U.S. lottery game (three in Mega Millions, two in Powerball).

Wednesday’s numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and a Powerball of 23. The drawing was the 39th straight without a grand prize winner dating to Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania cashed in a $206.9 million jackpot.

Sixteen tickets on Wednesday matched five numbers but not the Powerball, each winning $1 million. Three other tickets — one each in Arkansas, Montana and New Jersey — matched all five white balls and were worth $2 million because the Power Play option was purchased for an additional $1 per play.

The game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Nevada does not offer the multistate lottery games, so residents often drive to neighboring Arizona or California to purchase tickets, especially when jackpots grow so large.

Powerball drawings broadcast live on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Livestreaming can be viewed at Powerball.com at 7:59 p.m. PT.

$1 billion or more

The top five jackpots in the history of U.S. multistate lottery games:

  • $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016
  • $1.5 billion (estimated) Powerball, Saturday
  • $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018
  • $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022
  • $1.050 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Community Policy