ESPN has released its latest FPI rankings, with the Florida Gators making a noticeable improvement in their overall ranking and projected to finish above .500. The FPI rankings were developed by ESPN in 2013 to measure each team’s overall strength and predict results throughout the season. As the schedule progresses, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played while also predicting the outcomes for each future matchup.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO