Study points to potential new treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases
People with inflammatory bowel diseases develop inflammation of the intestine that can cause thickening of the gut wall and life-threatening blockage of the intestinal tube. Twenty to 50 percent of people with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are affected over their lifetime by this poorly understood condition, called "fibrosis." "Currently...
Biochemists, cancer biologists find key vulnerability in rare brain tumors
Since the start of her career, Jennifer DeLuca has been fascinated by mitosis, the everyday biological process of cell division: how it works, which proteins and cellular machineries are involved, and why it sometimes goes wrong and leads to disease. About a decade ago, the professor in Colorado State University's...
Letrozole could be repurposed for the treatment of liver fibrosis, study finds
A gene expression-based screening assay using chimeric mice with humanized hepatocytes revealed that letrozole has a modifying effect on fibrosis-related gene expression in the hepatocytes, including YAP, CTGF, TGF-β, and CYP26A1. Because of its off-target effect, letrozole could be repurposed for the treatment of liver fibrosis. The research group...
New treatment could significantly increase the efficacy of chemotherapy and prevent metastasis
A new treatment developed at Tel Aviv University may significantly enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy in breast cancer patients, reducing the risk for lung metastasis following chemo from 52% to only 6%. Conducted in an animal model, the study identified the mechanism that generates a cancer-promoting inflammatory environment in response to chemotherapy. Moreover, the researchers found that by adding an anti-inflammatory agent to the chemotherapy, metastasis can be prevented.
Sugar molecules as a target in cancer therapy
Cancer cells use sugar molecules on their surfaces to disable attacks by the body's immune system. Researchers at the University of Basel now report on how this mechanism can be neutralized. The immune system is actually extremely well equipped to get rid of abnormal cells. As a safety mechanism, special...
Researchers identify a subset of patients with early melanoma who face a very low risk of dying from the disease
Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
Death common during and within one month of emergency visit
Deaths during or shortly after emergency department care are common, particularly among older patients with comorbidities, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Jonathan Elmer, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues used the Optum all-age, all-payer national database (2010 to 2020) to assess...
Cleaning up toxic 'protein clumps' could prevent dementia
The clean-up of cellular "protein clumps" could prevent the onset of some types of dementia, according to a new study from The University of Queensland. Researchers from the Queensland Brain Institute made the discovery after focusing on the relationship between the enzyme Fyn and the protein Tau in frontotemporal dementia. The team, led by Professor Frederic Meunier and Dr. Ramón Martínez-Mármol, found that Fyn, an important player in learning and memory, became highly active when it is immobilized within the synapses which are the connection hubs between neurons where neuronal communication takes place.
Canadian study suggests it's time to rethink how we treat atrial fibrillation
A national study led by University of British Columbia (UBC) researchers at the Centre for Cardiovascular Innovation is shedding light on how to more effectively treat atrial fibrillation (AF)—a common heart rhythm problem associated with increased risk of stroke and heart failure. The study, published today in the New...
New experimental treatment can stop growth of schwannoma tumors
Two novel and orally administered drugs can not only block the growth, but also shrink the size, of a tumor type found in the nervous system, new research has shown. The tumors, schwannomas, most frequently grow on the nerves that bring hearing and balance information into the brain. Schwannomas are the most common nerve sheath tumor, and can occur in anyone but are also linked to a hereditary condition known as Neurofibromatosis Type II (NF2).
Protected from a form of cell death, women are more resilient to kidney disease
In the battle of the sexes, women beat men in their ability to recover from kidney injury, but the reasons are not well understood. A study led by Duke Health researchers provides some insights: Females, it turns out, have an advantage at the molecular level that protects them from a form of cell death that occurs in injured kidneys. This protection could be exploited as a potential therapeutic.
Early diagnosis tool for childhood kidney disease
Early diagnosis of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is key to managing progression of the disease. A new technique analyzing urine extracellular vesicles (uEVs)—cell-derived nanoscale spherical structures involved in multiple biological functions—in urine samples identifies changes in the kidneys earlier than conventional methods and can also predict renal function decline.
Neuronal mechanism involved in the learning of maternal behavior discovered
Various conditions such as postpartum depression or postpartum psychosis can lead to an alteration in maternal behavior and disrupt the mother-child bonding process. A research team has conducted a study in which they were able to identify the neuronal circuits in the brain that are activated during the learning of maternal behavior.
Study identifies new gene that can increase chemotherapeutic response in medulloblastomas
An international team led by the Department of Neurosurgery, Niigata University, has identified a new gene called Schlafen11 (SLFN11) whose expression is tightly correlated with the response to chemotherapy in medulloblastomas, a highly malignant brain tumor affecting pediatric, adolescent, and young adult populations. The team led by Dr. Manabu Natsumeda,...
High fat, low carb: A ketogenic diet could help patients with polycystic kidney disease
A new study has shown that ketosis—a state in which the body primarily uses dietary fats as energy sources—may have positive effects on kidney function in people affected by hereditary polycystic kidney disease. Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, or ADPKD, is the most common hereditary kidney disease and...
Study finds opioids double risk of venous thromboembolism in rheumatoid arthritis patients
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, found that adult RA patients starting opioids had twice the risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) compared to patients starting nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Venous thromboembolism is a serious, but preventable, condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a vein.
Study demonstrates family history is not sufficient for assessing inherited disease risk
A new study from the University of Helsinki demonstrates the added value of genetic information in measuring inherited disease risk, alongside the widely used assessment of family history. Physicians widely use family history to assess an individual's risk of developing common diseases, such as coronary heart disease, diabetes, and cancers....
Study finds NSAID use and age may delay conception in spondyloarthritis patients
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that treatment with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and older age were associated with longer time to conception in spondyloarthritis patients. Spondyloarthritis (SpA) is a group of inflammatory diseases of the joints and spine,...
Unlocking the human inner ear for therapeutic intervention
An international team of surgeons and scientists from, among others, Uppsala University has confirmed secure surgical access to the central core of the human cochlea. The research, published today in Scientific Reports, is critical to the first in-human trials of new cell, gene and drug therapies for the inner ear, and will assist with treatment for improving hearing loss and deafness over the long-term.
Researchers identify molecular mechanism associated with juvenile Parkinson's
Parkinson's disease affects 3% of population over 65 years old, and the average age of onset is 60. In juvenile Parkinson's, which accounts for 5–10% of Parkinson's cases, the disease begins before 40 years old. Now, a group of researchers of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, the...
