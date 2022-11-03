Ohio State's Chris Holtmann Previews Season Opener Against Robert Morris

"That’s the beauty of a new season. It comes with a lot of excitement and nerves."

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann met with the media on Thursday afternoon to recap the 101-57 exhibition win over Chaminade and preview Monday’s season opener against Robert Morris (7 p.m. on B1G+).

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Schedule | College Football Playoff Ranking Reactions | How A 12-Team Playoff Would Look After First Rankings | Tennessee, Georgia Prep For Classic Clash

Below is a bullet-point recap of everything Holtmann had to say:

On freshman Brice Sensabaugh : “He’s a natural-born scorer, it’s what he does, but he’s got to let it come more naturally to him a little bit more than what he did (in the exhibition).” Said it won’t be the last time we see him force things in his first year. “

: “He’s a natural-born scorer, it’s what he does, but he’s got to let it come more naturally to him a little bit more than what he did (in the exhibition).” Said it won’t be the last time we see him force things in his first year. “ Holtmann on what he’s seen on the Colonials: “It’s going to be a good first game for us.” Said they’re a veteran group and expected to have a good year. “We’re excited about that challenge.”

Holtmann said that having so many new faces and young players throughout the roster has led to some rebounding issues. “That’s something we’re going to have to focus on, as well as how connected that is to our defense.”

On freshman center Felix Okpara : “He’s coming along. We’re going to see some really exciting moments, as the case with all four freshmen that play.” Said his combination of size, length and athletic is “really special.” Said he has a lot of room to grow, but they expect it to happen at a rapid pace.

: “He’s coming along. We’re going to see some really exciting moments, as the case with all four freshmen that play.” Said his combination of size, length and athletic is “really special.” Said he has a lot of room to grow, but they expect it to happen at a rapid pace. On Wright State transfer Tanner Holden , who scored 25 points against Chaminade: “For him, consistency is going to be key … He’s performed really, really well in stretches, and our challenge is for him to perform at that consistent level like we know he’s capable of.”

, who scored 25 points against Chaminade: “For him, consistency is going to be key … He’s performed really, really well in stretches, and our challenge is for him to perform at that consistent level like we know he’s capable of.” Holtmann said they’re not sure if sixth-year senior forward Justice Sueing and junior guard Eugene Brown III will play against Robert Morris. “I don’t know at this point.”

and junior guard will play against Robert Morris. “I don’t know at this point.” Holtmann said there’s a balance between holding the program accountable while also understanding that this is a young team and they’re being asked to play a significant role. “I’ve had to remind myself of that a number of times.”

On the excitement level of the team, especially the new faces: “They have been waiting for this moment … There were definitely some nerves the other night, which is a good thing. There will be some nerves on Monday night for this group.”

Holtmann said they’ve really stressed the “privilege” of wearing an Ohio State uniform to the players this offseason. Noted how they learn about the program in recruiting, but now they’re trying to help them understand that they’re “playing for something bigger, a larger purpose.”

Asked what he needs to see from the team before they head to Hawai’i for the Maui Invitational to feel confident in their chances of having success out there, Holtmann said they don’t want to look ahead. “For us, it’s really about staying in the moment.”

Overall, Holtmann is excited for the potential of the group but wants to stay in the moment. “If we lose sight of the value of each day, we’re not going to have any hope of getting to where we need to.” Said they learn a lot about the team each day.

It was pointed out that Holtmann’s first game at Ohio State was against Robert Morris. “I’ve not yet thought about that, but I’ll be really excited for those guys to play their first game. I know I was, and continue to be. That’s the beauty of a new season. It comes with a lot of excitement and nerves.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Unranked In Preseason AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

2024 Las Vegas Point Guard John "Juni" Mobley Jr. Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann Previews Season During Big Ten Media Days

Hear From Chris Holtmann, Players During 2022-23 Basketball Media Day

Ohio State's Chris Holtmann Previews Season During Basketball Media Day

2023 Minnesota CG Taison Chatman Commits To Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !